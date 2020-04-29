Global Electric Bicycles Market Research Report 2020

In this report, the Global Electric Bicycles market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Electric Bicycles market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

An electric bicycle, also known as an e-bike or booster bike, is a bicycle with an integrated electric motor which can be used for propulsion. There are a great variety of e-bikes available worldwide, from e-bikes that only have a small motor to assist the rider’s pedal-power.

China is the dominant player in global electric bicycle market. In 2015, China sold 14856 K Units of electric bicycle, which accounted for 86.94% of global market. USA and Europe are also important market for electric bicycle, where the product produced there are usually high end products.

The global Electric Bicycles market is valued at 8851 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 11370 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Electric Bicycles volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Electric Bicycles market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

Market Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type, the Electric Bicycles market is segmented into

Brush Electric Bicycle

Brushless Electric Bicycle

Segment by Application

Age <20

Age 20-40

Age >40

Global Electric Bicycles Market: Regional Analysis

The Electric Bicycles market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The key regions covered in the Electric Bicycles market report are:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Global Electric Bicycles Market: Competitive Analysis

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

The major players in global Electric Bicycles market include:

AIMA

Yadea

Sunra

TAILG

Lvyuan

BYVIN

Incalcu

Lvjia

Lima

Bodo

OPAI

Xiaodao Ebike

Birdie Electric

BDFSD

Gamma

Mingjia

Qianxi Vehicle

Zuboo

Lvneng

Aucma EV

Giant EV

Palla

Forever

Emmelle

Yamaha

Songi

Hero Electric

Accell Group

Terra Motor

Govecs

