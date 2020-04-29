In this report, the Global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-nuclear-medicine-radiopharmaceuticals-market-research-report-2020



Radiopharmaceuticals (also known as radioactive drugs) are drugs that contain radionuclides that emit radiation. The distribution of the radiopharmaceutical within the body is determined by the physiochemical properties of the drug, the stability of the radiolabel, the purity of the radiopharmaceutical preparation, the pathophysiologic state of the patient, and the presence or absence of interfering drugs. Dynamic and static images of the distribution of the radiopharmaceutical within the body can be obtained using a g-camera or another suitable instrument appropriate for the radiopharmaceutical being imaged—for example, positronemitting radiopharmaceuticals.

Nuclear medicine is a medical specialty that allows modern diagnostics and treatments using radiopharmaceuticals original radiotracers. Radiopharmaceuticals are considered a special group of drugs and thus their preparation and use are regulated by a set of policies that have been adopted by individual member countries. In China, radioactive drug approval process is cumbersome, drug research and development cycle is too long and the high-end equipment of China mainly relies on imports, which restrict the development of nuclear medicine.

The global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals market is valued at 5435.6 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 9475.7 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

Market Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type, the Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals market is segmented into

Diagnostic

Therapeutic

Segment by Application

Oncology

Thyroid

Cardiology

Global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market: Regional Analysis

The Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The key regions covered in the Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals market report are:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market: Competitive Analysis

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

The major players in global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals market include:

China Isotope & Radiation

Dongcheng

Jaco

Ciaeriar

Advanced Molecular-imaging Solution

Shanghai Atom Kexing

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-nuclear-medicine-radiopharmaceuticals-market-research-report-2020

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 911 Central Avenue #268

Albany New York 12206

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-518-730-1569

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire