Global Piezoelectric Ceramics Market Research Report 2020

The piezoelectric ceramic is a kind of functional ceramic materials which can create electricity when subjected to a mechanical stress. They will also work in reverse, generating a strain by the application of an electric field. In sensors they make it possible to convert forces, pressures and accelerations into electrical signals, and in sonic and ultrasonic transducers and actuators they convert electric voltages into vibrations or deformations.

The Science

Piezoelectric ceramic materials are ionically bonded and consist of atoms with positive and negative charges, called ions. These ions occupy positions in specific repeating units (called unit cells). If a unit cell is non-centro symmetric, i.e. lacking a centre of symmetry, then the application of a stress produces a net movement of the positive and negative ions with respect to each other and results in an electric dipole or polarisation.

The degree of polarisation is dependent upon the stress and whether tensile or compressive stresses are applied affects the charge produced. The dipoles, which are present due to the non-centro symmetric structure, form domains that are regions where neighbouring dipoles have the same alignment.

Initially the domains are randomly oriented (see figure on the left) and there is no overall polarisation of the ceramic and therefore it exhibits I no piezoelectric effect. By applying heat and a strong DC field the domains are subjected to ‘poling’, causing the domains that are nearly aligned to the field to grow at the expense of those at differing alignments. After cooling to room temperature and removing the DC field, the domains are ‘locked’ resulting in an overall alignment and the material is now piezoelectric.

The market for Lead Magnesium Niobate (PMN) held the largest share of the piezoelectric materials market owing to their high piezoelectric sensitivity and ability to acquire desired shapes and sizes. Currently, the most widely used piezoelectric ceramic material is PMN. It is used in a variety of applications, including medical, industrial, and automotive.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Piezoelectric Ceramics Market

The global Piezoelectric Ceramics market is valued at 8265.6 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 10120 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% during 2021-2026.

Global Piezoelectric Ceramics Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and also about each type from 2015 to 2026. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2015 to 2026. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2015 to 2026, manufacturer from 2015 to 2020, region from 2015 to 2020, and global price from 2015 to 2026.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Market Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2015 to 2026. Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Lead zinc titanates(PZT)

Lead titanate (PT)

Lead magnesium niobate (PMN)

Others

Segment by Application

Industrial & Manufacturing

Automotive

Information & Telecommunication

Medical Devices

Others

Global Piezoelectric Ceramics Market: Regional Analysis

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Piezoelectric Ceramics market in important regions, including the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, production, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2015 to 2026. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region.

Global Piezoelectric Ceramics Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and production by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

The major players in the market include MURATA, TDK, MORGAN, TAIYO YUDEN, KYOCERA, CeramTec, PI Ceramic, Exelis, Sparkler Ceramics, KEPO Electronics, APC International, TRS, Noliac, SensorTech, Meggitt Sensing, Johnson Matthey, Kinetic Ceramics, Konghong Corporation, Jiakang Electronics, Datong Electronic, Audiowell, Honghua Electronic, Risun Electronic, Yuhai Electronic Ceramic, PANT, etc.

