Global Ski Gear & Equipment Market Research Report 2020

In this report, the Global Ski Gear & Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Ski Gear & Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Ski Gear & Equipment refers to the equipment used by a skier, which include Skis & Snowboard, Ski Boots, Ski Apparel, Ski Protection and others.

Ski gear & equipment include skis, snowboard, boots, bindings, pole and apparel, helmet and goggle and other collections. Skis and boots are the most expensive equipment.

The global Ski Gear & Equipment market is valued at 5881.5 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 7869.8 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Ski Gear & Equipment volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ski Gear & Equipment market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

Market Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type, the Ski Gear & Equipment market is segmented into

Skis & Snowboard

Ski Boots

Ski Apparel

Ski Protection

Segment by Application

Alpine

Nordic

Global Ski Gear & Equipment Market: Regional Analysis

The Ski Gear & Equipment market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The key regions covered in the Ski Gear & Equipment market report are:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Global Ski Gear & Equipment Market: Competitive Analysis

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

The major players in global Ski Gear & Equipment market include:

Descente

Atomic

Rossignol

Decathlon

Goldwin

Head

K2 Sports

Burton

Helly Hansen

Fischer

DC

Scott

Smith Optics

Swix

Columbia

Volkl

Lafuma

Uvex

Black Diamond

Phenix

Mammut

Dianese

