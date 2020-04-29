Heavy Duty Tire Market; Uncover Key Players Strategies to Unleash Revenue Growth

The ‘Heavy Duty Tire’ market is expected to see a growth of6.2% according to latest report released by AMA Research highlighting development scenario with compelling market sizing by revenue and volume (Consumption, Production)* ranging from 2013-2025. The study feature not only specific market forecasts, but also include significant value-added commentary on Market Trends, Technological Trends and Innovations, Regulatory Trends and Policies, Market Maturity Indicators, Market Share Movements, Growth Drivers and Constraints, New Entrants into the Market & Entry/Exit Barriers and Consumer Demographics.

Bridgestone (Japan),Continental (Germany),XuzhouArmourRubber (China),Hankook (South Korea),Michelin (France),Mitas (CGS a.s.) (Czech Republic),Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd. (Japan),Maitech Tire (Italy),Goodyear (United States)

Heavy Duty Tire Market Definition: The global Heavy Duty Tire market is expected to grow owing to the rising volume of freight transportation and increased manufacturing operations in developing countries. The Heavy Duty Tire is used to handling heavy loads at maximum air pressure. Growing demand for public transport vehicles will also increase the production of heavy-duty trucks and buses.

Market Scope Overview: by Distribution Channel (OEMs, Aftermarket), Vehicle Type (Construction Machinery, Mining Machinery, Agricultural Machinery, Industrial Vehicles)

Demand for Improved Tire Tread Design from Customers

Huge Demand from Developing Countries due to growth on Construction Industry

Growing Mechanization in the Agricultural Sector

High Demand from Construction Industry

Rising Demand from Various End-User Industries

High Cost of Rubber

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

