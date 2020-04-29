Homeland Security Market Emerging Players May Yields New Opportunities

The ‘Homeland Security’ market is expected to see a growth of0% according to latest report released by AMA Research highlighting development scenario with compelling market sizing by revenue and volume (Consumption, Production)* ranging from 2013-2025. The study feature not only specific market forecasts, but also include significant value-added commentary on Market Trends, Technological Trends and Innovations, Regulatory Trends and Policies, Market Maturity Indicators, Market Share Movements, Growth Drivers and Constraints, New Entrants into the Market & Entry/Exit Barriers and Consumer Demographics.

Homeland Security Market Definition: Homeland security is a government initiative for protecting nations from natural and man-made calamities. It is a system that increases the resilience of a nation against threats such as terrorism, illegal immigration, smuggling, natural disasters, cyber frauds, and others. Homeland security plays a key role in providing emergency service during disasters. Fires, earthquakes, cyclones, floods, and hurricanes are some the natural disasters that demand immediate action for saving the lives of humans and animals as well as protecting property and infrastructure. Further, an increasing number of cross-border disputes and civil wars in various countries around the world is driving the Global Homeland Security market.

Market Scope Overview:

by Type (Intelligence and Surveillance System, Detection and Monitoring System, Weapon System, Access Control System, Modeling and Simulation, Communication System, Platforms), Application (Aviation Security, Maritime Security, Border Security, Critical Infrastructure Security, Cyber Security, CBRN Security, Mass Transit Security, Others), End users (Public Sector, Private Sector), Technology (Explosives Trace Detection Systems (ETD), Metal Detectors, Standoff Detection, IoT & Predictive Maintenance, EDS & BHS, Full Body Scanners (AIT), X-ray Scanners (w/o AIT), Big Data & Data Analytics)

Government Initiative to Promote Services such as Homeland Security

Increasing Number of Smuggling and Trafficking

Unpredicted Climatic Conditions

Increasing Number of Terrorist Activities

Cyber threats Resulting in an IT System Upgradation

High Cost of Products of Homeland Security

Lack of Skilled Workforce

Country Level Break-up of market Size with Cross Segmentation includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

Table of Contents

Global Homeland Security Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Global Homeland Security Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Productions, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Homeland Security Market Forecast

