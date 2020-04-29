Indian Datacenter Power and Cooling Market to grow at a CAGR of 9% by 2025

According to Report Ocean, the Indian Datacenter Power and Cooling Market to grow at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. The market growth is supported by various growth factors such as demand for IaaS, SaaS, and PaaS among organizations, increase in Internet population, use of smart devices, and social media growth.

Due to the growth of data and cloud services, datacenters are expected to grow at a CAGR of 9% in India, up from $1,062.7 million in 2018 to $1,950.0 million by 2025. The IT and telecom vertical holds the largest market share in 2019 due to the vertical’s affinity toward technology and also the technological know-how. The public sector is estimated to be the fastest-growing vertical due to favorable government initiatives, such as smart cities and the MeghRaj initiative. Internet users in India have crossed 560 million in 2019 due to the government’s efforts for last-mile connectivity to rural areas. To tap into this great potential, many companies are striving across verticals to provide digital services.

After the spurt of colocation DC providers, organizations have found an easier way to tackle the data storage problem through third-party managed services using their expertise to handle the storage-related issues and billed monthly based on usage. This also eases the capital expenditure (CapEx) and operational expenditure (OpEx) of organizations to own a datacenter and hire staff to operate it.

Download the PDF Brochure: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=IR397

Some of the prominent key players are: SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC

LEGRAND

EATON

EMERSON

CUMMINS

SIFY TECHNOLOGIES

PRASA INFOCOM AND POWER SOLUTIONS

L&T

CTRLS

NETMAGIC The Indian Datacenter Power and Cooling Market is further analyzed by segmenting the market into various geographical regions: North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World (RoW) Favorable government regulations and the emergence of alternative sources of power and cooling technologies provide huge opportunities for the vendors operating in this segment. The growth in datacenters mainly attributes to the growth in data, which is estimated to generate more than 150 zettabytes of data by 2025. Modernization of datacenters is a necessity today as a datacenter becomes obsolete in 7-8 years’ time.

Get Free sample PDF @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=IR397

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire