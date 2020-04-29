Macadamia Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over 2019-2027 Top Key Players: Kenya Nut Company, MacFarms (Buderim Group Limited), Mauna Loa Macadamia Nut Corp., Michael Waring Trading Pty Ltd, Nambucca Macnuts Pty Ltd, Royal Macadamia (Pty) Ltd.

The macadamia market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as growing adoption of vegan diet and rising consumer preferences towards healthy foods. Moreover, increased consumption of nuts and dried fruits coupled with health and beauty benefits associated with the product use further fuel the growth of the Macadamia Market. However, climatic conditions suitable for macadamia production may limit its growth to certain parts, thereby, restricting the macadamia market. On the other hand, macadamia market is likely to showcase growth opportunities with untapped markets and growing international trade practices.

Macadamia are butter flavored nuts obtained from the macadamia trees which are native to Australia, are a rich source of energy. These are packed with heart-healthy monounsaturated fatty acids such as oleic acids and other essential vitamins and minerals. Macadamia nuts are also rich in iron, magnesium, zinc selenium and B-complex vitamins that promote optimum health and wellness. Macadamia nuts are processed into oils which is another useful product for food as well as the cosmetic industry. Macadamia nuts are used in the production of desserts and cookies in the food industry and for sun care creams and thick body lotions owing to the high content of palmitoleic acid and oleic acid in the cosmetic industry.

The global macadamia market is segmented on the basis of nature, product type, form and end-user. Based on nature, the market is segmented as organic and conventional. By product type, the market is segmented as in-shell and kernel. On the basis of the form, the market is segmented as raw, conventional and oil. The market on the basis of the end-user is classified as household and industrial.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global macadamia market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The macadamia market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Top Key Players: Archer Daniels Midland Company, Golden Macadamias, Hamakua Macadamia Nut Company, Kenya Nut Company, MacFarms (Buderim Group Limited), Mauna Loa Macadamia Nut Corp., Michael Waring Trading Pty Ltd, Nambucca Macnuts Pty Ltd, Royal Macadamia (Pty) Ltd., Wondaree Macadamia Nuts

The reports cover key developments in the macadamia market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from macadamia market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for macadamia in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the macadamia market.

