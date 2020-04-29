Optical Fiber Market Size, Benefits, Advancements and Growth Opportunities 2018 to 2027 | Prysmian SpA, Fujikura Limited

The global optical fiber market accounted for US$ 11.30 Bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period 2018 – 2027, to account for US$ 36.99 Bn in 2027.

The Optical Fiber market has experienced high growth and adoption rate in the last few years and is also expected to experience significant growth and adoption rate in the years to come. One of the major reasons for high adoption of optical fibers is that it provides the end-users ease of deployment along with flexibility for high scalability. Developing digital ecosystem and high growth of data, as well as developing economies are providing ample opportunities for the players operating in the global optical fiber market. Digital ecosystem creates a splurge of huge amounts of data transfer that is possible only after availability of higher bandwidths. Optical fibers on account of their high bandwidth provisioning capabilities become an ideal tool for data transfers.

Some of the leading Optical fiber market players are Corning Inc., Prysmian SpA, Fujikura Limited, Yangtze Optical Fiber, and Cable Co. Ltd. & Sterlite Technologies Limited, among others.

Increasing demand for network updation

One of the prime factors that are driving the demands for optical fiber cables is the growing needs for fast and improved networking and network services and growing penetration of broadband connections among developed and developing countries. Governments of various countries worldwide have laid their stress on the reach of high speed internet services in urban and rural areas of their countries. A fiber optic cable ensures maximum reach out of services with very less attenuations, higher bandwidths and greater reliability over longer distances as a result of which three has been a meteoric rise in its implementations in various corners of the globe.

Complicated legal proceeding involved with deployment of optical fiber

The implementations of optical fiber networks across the country involves consent of various governing bodies to be taken beforehand. Most commonly, the fiber optic networks are laid along the railway lines and therefore involve prior permissions from the railroad authority of the country. A proper lookout over the concerns can help in faster implementations of optical fiber cables and boost the market.

Strategic Insights

Market initiative was observed as the most adopted strategy in global optical fiber industry. Few of the market initiative are listed below;

2017: The showcase of Sterlite Technologies includes high-quality optical communication & data cable products, network and system integration capabilities, Elitecore OSS/BSS, FTTx and Smart City solutions. Sterlite Tech is enabling top telecom operators and governments with smarter networks in over 100 countries.

2017: Micromax Vdeo series phones designed for the “value-segment” customer to incorporate Corning Gorilla Glass on the smartphone devices.

2017: Prysmian UK announced its plans to develop a land cable connections for the East Anglia ONE offshore wind farm. A 220 kV underground cable will link 102 turbines to the grid to power 500,000 homes.

