Rising research and development in Fertilizer Additive Market | Arkema Group, Solvay, KAO CORPORATION, Chemipol S.A., Chemsol LLC, Clariant

According to a new market research study titled ‘Global Fertilizer additive Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Function, Application, Form and Geography.’ The global fertilizer additive market is expected to reach US$ 3,963.0 Mn in 2027 from US$ 3,216.2 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 2.4% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global fertilizer additive market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Fertilizer additive is used in the fertilizers to enhance the properties of fertilizers. Fertilizer additives are the components added to a water-soluble or readily ­available fertilizers. Fertilizer additives are added to fertilizers during the production of fertilizer or before the fertilizer is applied to the field. Fertilizer additives also improve the quality and stability of fertilizers and soil, avoid loss of nutrients such as nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium and sulfur and prevent corrosion of the container used for transportation. They also provide anti-foaming and anti-caking characteristics to the fertilizer.

Global fertilizer additive market was segmented based on function, application, and form. Based on the function the market is segmented as dust control agent, anti-caking agent, anti-foam agents, granulation aids, corrosion inhibitors, hydrophobing agents, and others. Based on application the market is segmented as mono ammonium phosphate, triple super phosphate, urea, diammonium phosphate, ammonium nitrate, and others. And on the basis of the form granular, prilled, and powdered.

The major players operating in the fertilizer additive market include, Arkema Group, Solvay, KAO CORPORATION, Chemipol S.A., Chemsol LLC, Clariant, Dorf Ketal, Michelman, Inc., Omex Agriculture, Inc., and Novochem Group. The market has witnessed various growth strategies during recent years in the fertilizer additive market. The market has witnessed various growth strategies during recent years in the fertilizer additive market.

Global Fertilizer Additive – Market Segmentation

Global Fertilizer Additive Market – By Function

Dust Control Agent

AntiCaking Agent

Anti-foam Agents

Granulation Aids

Corrosion Inhibitors

Hydrophobing Agents

Others

Global Fertilizer Additive Market – By Application

Mono Ammonium Phosphate

Triple Super Phosphate

Urea

Diammonium Phosphate (DAP)

Ammonium Nitrate/CAN

Other

Global Fertilizer Additive Market – By Form

Granular

Prilled

Powdered

