Seed Market Illuminated By New Report – Key Player Advanta Limited, Bayer AG, DowDuPont, KWS SAAT and Land O’Lakes

Seeds are fertilized, mature ovules or an embryonic enclosed in a protective outer covering. All plants mostly produce seeds and often rely on the seeds to replicate themselves over successive seasons and years. Seeds are of immense economic and biological importance. Seeds contain high protein, starch and oil reserves that help in the early stages of growth and development of the plant. These reserves make many different types of cereals and legumes primary food sources for a large proportion of the world. Seeds are commercially available in different shapes, sizes and types.

The global food and beverage sector has experienced significant growth over the past few years, with robust developments and innovations in the industry. Consumer preferences and demands have drastically changed owing to improved focus on dietary habits and the incorporation of super foods. On the other hand, processed, ultra-processed, and frozen foods are also witnessing high demand due to modern lifestyles. Besides, manufacturers are now looking at creating differentiated and customized food products, which further escalates the growth of the food & beverage industry.

The Seed market is segmented based on Type, Form and Applications. The report features exhaustive PEST analysis for five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South and Central America (S&CAM). The report covers forecasts of 18 major countries along with existing trends and opportunities within these regions.

Leading companies profiled in the report include:

1. Advanta Limited

2. Bayer AG

3. DowDuPont

4. KWS SAAT SE

5. Land O’Lakes, Inc.

6. Limagrain

7. Monsanto Company

8. Sakata Seed America

9. Syngenta International AG

10. TAKII and CO., LTD.

The global seed market is segmented on the basis of crop type, type, traits and seed treatment. Based on crop type, the global seed market is divided into, oilseeds, cereals & grains, fruits & vegetables and others. The oilseed segement include soybean, sunflower, cotton and others. Likewise, the cereals & vegetables segment is divided into, corn, wheat, rice and others. the fruits & vegetable segment is bifurcated into, tomatoes, melons, onion, carrot and others. Based on type, the global seed market is categorized into, genetically modified seeds and conventional seeds. On the basis of traits, the global seed market is segmented into, herbicide-tolerant, insecticide-resistant and other stacked traits. By seed treatment, the market is segmented into, treated and non-treated.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the Seed industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The report answers the following key aspects:

Seed Market size and growth rate in the forecast period.

Existing market trends.

Factors driving Seed market growth.

Future opportunities in the Global Seed Market.

Market initiatives by the leading vendors.

PEST analysis across five major regions.

