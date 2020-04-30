2019 Identity Access Management (IAM) Software Market | By Leading Players: SailPoint, Oracle, Dell Technologies (RSA), Micro Focus, One Identity, CA Technologies, IBM, SecureAuth, Microsoft, Omada

Identity Access Management (IAM) Software Market research report covers market share, size, CAGR, industry analysis, market strategy, statistical analysis, sales, revenue, key players, information on products and application, countries, forecast to 2024.

The 132 pages of this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, latest developments and business strategies.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

• SailPoint

• Oracle

• Dell Technologies (RSA)

• Micro Focus

• One Identity

• CA Technologies

• IBM

• SecureAuth

• Microsoft

• Omada

• Hitachi ID Systems

• SAP

• Saviynt

• Alert Enterprise and more…

This report focuses on the Identity Access Management (IAM) Software Marketin global market, especially in Americas United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa Egypt, South Africa and GCC countries.

Segmentation by product type:

• Cloud-based

• On-premises

Segmentation by application:

• Manufacturing

• Retail

• Financial

• Government

• Others

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Identity Access Management (IAM) Software by Players

4 Identity Access Management (IAM) Software by Regions

…………….

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 SailPoint

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Identity Access Management (IAM) Software Product Offered

11.1.3 SailPoint Identity Access Management (IAM) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 SailPoint News

11.2 Oracle

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Identity Access Management (IAM) Software Product Offered

11.2.3 Oracle Identity Access Management (IAM) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Oracle News

11.3 Dell Technologies (RSA)

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Identity Access Management (IAM) Software Product Offered

11.3.3 Dell Technologies (RSA) Identity Access Management (IAM) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Dell Technologies (RSA) News

11.4 Micro Focus

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Identity Access Management (IAM) Software Product Offered

11.4.3 Micro Focus Identity Access Management (IAM) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Micro Focus News

11.5 One Identity

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Identity Access Management (IAM) Software Product Offered

11.5.3 One Identity Identity Access Management (IAM) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 One Identity News



