2019 Precast Construction Market | By Top Key Players: ACS Group, Bechtel, CSCEC, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), VINCI, Balfour Beatty, Bouygues Construction, Daiwa House Group, Granite Construction, Kiewitas

Precast Construction Market research report peaks the detailed analysis of industry share, growth factors, development trends, size, key players and 2024 forecast. The report also analyses innovative business strategies, value added factors and business opportunities.
The 128 pages of this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, revenue, product & services, latest developments and business strategies.
Download PDF Sample of this Report @
https://www.reporthive.com/enquiry.php?id=1687083&req_type=smpl&utm_source=SN
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
• ACS Group
• Bechtel
• CSCEC
• Larsen & Toubro (L&T)
• VINCI
• Balfour Beatty
• Bouygues Construction
• Daiwa House Group
• Granite Construction
• Kiewitas
• Red Sea Housing
• Skanska
• TAISEI
This report focuses on the Precast Construction Marketin global market, especially in
• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
• Floors & roofs
• Walls & barriers
• Columns & beams
• Utility vaults
• Girders
• Pipes
• Paving slabs
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
• Non-residential
• Residential
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 ACS Group
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.1.1 ACS Group Description
2.1.1.2 ACS Group Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview
2.1.2 ACS Group Precast Construction Product Introduction
2.1.2.1 Precast Construction Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors
2.1.2.2 Precast Construction Product Information
2.1.3 ACS Group Precast Construction Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.1.3.1 ACS Group Precast Construction Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.1.3.2 Global ACS Group Precast Construction Market Share in 2017
2.2 Bechtel
…………………
13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
14 Research Findings and Conclusion
15 Appendix
Click Here for Purchase Full Report with Full TOC @
https://www.reporthive.com/enquiry.php?id=1687083&req_type=purch
About Report Hive Research
Report Hive Research delivers strategic market research reports, statistical survey, and Industry analysis & forecast data on products & services, markets and companies. Our clientele ranges mix of global Business Leaders, Government Organizations, SME’s, Individual & Start-ups, Management Consulting Firms, and Universities etc. Our library of 600,000+ market reports covers industries like Chemical, Healthcare, IT, Telecom, Semiconductor, etc. in the USA, Europe Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific. We help in business decision-making on aspects such as market entry strategies, market sizing, market share analysis, sales & revenue, technology trends, competitive analysis, product portfolio & application analysis etc.
500, North Michigan Avenue,
Suite 6014
Chicago, IL – 60611
United States
Contact Us
Mike Ross
Marketing Manager
Email- [email protected]
Website-http://www.reporthive.com
Phone Number: +1-312 604 7084
This post was originally published on Info Street Wire
Add Comment