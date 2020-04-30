2019 Revenue Cycle Management Market | By Leading Players: Cerner, Mckesson, Quest Diagnostics, Athenahealth, GE Healthcare, Eclinicalworks, Conifer Health Solutions, EPIC Systems, Gebbs Healthcare Solutions, Experian, R1 RCM

Revenue Cycle Management Market research report peaks the detailed analysis of industry share, growth factors, development trends, size, key players and 2024 forecast. The 153 pages of this report also analyses innovative business strategies, value added factors and business opportunities.

“Revenue cycle management (RCM) is the financial process, utilizing medical billing software, that healthcare facilities use to track patient care episodes from registration and appointment scheduling to the final payment of a balance.”

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

• Cerner

• Mckesson

• Quest Diagnostics

• Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

• Athenahealth

• GE Healthcare

• Eclinicalworks

• Conifer Health Solutions

• EPIC Systems

• Gebbs Healthcare Solutions

• Experian

• R1 RCM

• Constellation Software

• The SSI Group

• Nthrive

This report focuses on the Revenue Cycle Management Marketin global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

• Physicians

• Hospitals

• Laboratories

• Others

Market Segment by Type, covers

• Integrated Solutions

• Standalone solutions

Table of Contents

1 Revenue Cycle Management Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Cerner

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Revenue Cycle Management Type and Applications

2.1.3 Cerner Revenue Cycle Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Mckesson

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Revenue Cycle Management Type and Applications

2.2.3 Mckesson Revenue Cycle Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Quest Diagnostics

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Revenue Cycle Management Type and Applications

2.3.3 Quest Diagnostics Revenue Cycle Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Revenue Cycle Management Type and Applications

2.4.3 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Revenue Cycle Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

…………………

12 Revenue Cycle Management Market Forecast (2018-2023)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

