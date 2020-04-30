Automotive Digital Mapping Market SWOT Analysis to 2027 Top Companies are Apple, ARC Aerial Imaging, Esri Global, Google, HERE

This study offers a comprehensive, 360 degree analysis on the Automotive Digital Mapping Market, bringing to fore insights that can help stakeholders identify the opportunities as well as challenges. It tracks the global Automotive Digital Mapping Market across key regions, and offers in-depth commentary and accurate quantitative insights. The study also includes incisive competitive landscape analysis, and provides key recommendations to market players on winning imperatives and successful strategies.

The automotive digital mapping is rapidly gaining traction with the increasing innovations in sensors, processing power, and digital maps in the automotive industry. Increasing penetration and growing popularity of location-based services are positively influencing the use of digital mapping in the automotive industry. Technology-savvy customers are moving towards autonomous vehicles supporting advanced features. This factor is encouraging players to invest in related technologies in the forecast period.

Leading Key Market Players:- Apple Inc.,ARC Aerial Imaging Limited,Esri Global, Inc.,Google LLC,HERE Global B.V.,MapQuest (AOL),MiTAC Holdings Corp,Mitsubishi Electric Corp.,Nearmap Ltd,Tomtom NV

This Report encloses comprehensive analysis on the market and market data validated by three approaches including top companies’ revenues. It concludes with precise and authentic market estimations considering all the parameters and market dynamics. Every crucial and decisive detail for the development and restriction of the market is mentioned in the report that may affect the market in near future. Segmentation of the market are studied specifically to give profound knowledge for Automotive Digital Mapping Market investments.

The automotive digital mapping market is projected to robust growth in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as advancements in technology and a growing number of connected cars. Furthermore, the increasing usage of 3D platforms is expected to boost market growth in the future. However, strict regulations concerning security and privacy may hamper the growth of the automotive digital mapping market during the forecast period. On the other hand, rising demand for real-time data mapping is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for key market players in the coming years.

The global automotive digital mapping market is segmented on the basis of component and application. Based on component, the market is segmented as solution and services. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as autonomous cars, advance driver assistance systems (ADAS), and fleet management.

The report analyzes factors affecting Automotive Digital Mapping market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Automotive Digital Mapping market in these regions.

