Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Competitive Analysis by end users industries & Forecast to 2024

Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR) is a robot which performs the behaviors or tasks with a high degree of autonomy. These robots rely mainly on autonomous navigation where it does not require any wires, tape, GPS or other navigation. AMR has its laser guidance system which assures precise navigation, helps in obstacle avoidance and human safety. Amr works by gathering information from the sensors and plotting an exact map representation and then executing optimal collision-free path for a given task to be handled. The demand for AMR is significantly higher compared to conventional industrial robots because of its better feature such as, that it can operate autonomously in unknown and dynamic environments to fulfill their assigned tasks.

Major Key Players in This Report Include,

Northrop Grumman (United States), Honda Motor (Japan), Softbank (Japan), iRobot (United States), DJI (China), Lockheed Martin (United States), Kongsberg Maritime (Norway), KUKA (Germany), Bluefin Robotics (United States) and Samsung Electronics (South Korea)

Market Trend

Adoption of Uavs for Applications Such As Agriculture, and Surveying and Mapping

Market Drivers

High Adoption of Robots for Personal and Commercial Use

Increasing Demand for Warehouse Automation

Opportunities

Focus On Developing Autonomous Mobile Robots with Special Features in Developed Countries

Increasing Geriatric Population Worldwide Boosting Demand for Service Robots for Elderly Assistance

Restraints

Performance in Untested Environments

Lack of High-Level Interfacing

This research is categorized differently considering the various aspects of this market. It also evaluates the current situation and the future of the market by using the forecast horizon. The forecast is analyzed based on the volume and revenue of this market. The tools used for analyzing the Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market research report include SWOT analysis.

The Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, Unmanned Marine Vehicle, Unmanned Ground Vehicle, AMRs with SLAM, AMRs without SLAM), Application (Residential Maintenance, Manufacturing, Industrial Automation, Commercial Operations, Other Applications), Component Type (Hardware, Sensors, Actuators, Power Supply, Control System, Others (electrical, electronic, and mechanical components), Software), Mode of Operation (Autonomous (Fully Autonomous, Semi-Autonomous), Human Operated (Untethered, Tethered)), Functional Ability (Autonomous Navigation, Environmental Perception, Self-maintenance, Task Perception, Task Performance, Other Functional Abilities, Self-learning, Reasoning), Operating Environment (Aerial, Ground, Marine), End User (Power & Energy, Oil & Gas, Mining & Minerals, Medical & Healthcare, Logistics & Warehouse, Forest & Agriculture, Aerospace & Defence, Automotive)

The regional analysis of Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2019-2025.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Autonomous Mobile Robots market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Autonomous Mobile Robots Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Autonomous Mobile Robots

Chapter 4: Presenting the Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Autonomous Mobile Robots market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Autonomous Mobile Robots Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

