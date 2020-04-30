Concentrating Solar Power Market – Global Industry Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges 2019-2025



In a scenario charged up for environment conservation, today, renewable energy is the loci that is thoroughly targeted. Wind energy, solar energy, and hydro energy among key renewable sources of energy have evolved from their earlier forms for improved output. Both in terms of apparatus and technique.

Concentrated solar power is a leap from predecessor solar power generation resulting in higher efficiency and increased output.

Technically, concentrated solar power system involves use of mirrors or lenses to concentrate large area of sunlight into a small area. Precisely, concentrating solar power technologies employ mirrors of different configurations to concentrate solar energy in the form of light onto a receiver, and further convert into heat.

Finally, heat from concentrated solar power plants when converted into usable energy, can be integrated with thermal power plants for energy needs.

The report segments the concentrating solar power market based on end-users into utilities, enhanced oil recovery and others (mining & desalination). Utilities segment is the largest end-user of concentrating solar power owing to the growing number of medium to large scale projects under development and in pipeline across the globe. Based on technology, the parabolic trough segment is expected to dominate the concentrating solar power market during the forecast period. The market has also been segmented based on the components into three sub-segments: solar field, power block and thermal storage. The solar field segment is the largest market; due to large number of complex and costly subcomponents within the segment.

The Concentrating Solar Power market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Concentrating Solar Power.

This report presents the worldwide Concentrating Solar Power market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.



Concentrating Solar Power Breakdown Data by Type

By Technology

Parabolic Trough

Solar Tower

Linear Fresnel

Dish/Engine Systems

By Component

Solar Field

Power Block

Thermal Energy Storage System

Concentrating Solar Power Breakdown Data by Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Concentrating Solar Power status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Concentrating Solar Power manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

