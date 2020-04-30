Conversational Artificial Intelligence or Conversational AI is a set of technologies that enable computers to simulate real conversations.
In 2018, the global Conversational AI market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Conversational AI status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Conversational AI development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Google
Microsoft
IBM
AWS
Baidu
Oracle
SAP
Nuance
Artificial Solutions
Conversica
Haptik
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
IVA
Chatbots
Market segment by Application, split into
Customer Support
Personal Assistant
Customer Engagement
Retention
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Conversational AI status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Conversational AI development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
