Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit Market Future Prospects 2025

Data center rack power distribution unit (PDU) refers to a device fitted with multiple outputs designed to distribute electric power especially to racks of computers and networking equipment located within a data center. Rising need for efficient power management system led to increasing investment for new data centers. For instance, recently Apple announced to spend USD 10 billion on US Data Center Construction in Waukee, Iowa, over the next five years. Further, market players are focusing on technological developments such as integration of cloud computing, IoT, and other technologies with data center rack power distribution unit refer expected to drive the demand for data center rack power distribution unit market over the forecasted period.

This intelligence report provides a comprehensive analysis of the “Global Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit Market. This includes Investigation of past progress, ongoing market scenarios, and future prospects. Data True to market on the products, strategies and market share of leading companies of this particular market are mentioned. It’s a 360-degree overview of the global market’s competitive landscape. The report further predicts the size and valuation of the global market during the forecast period.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Cyber Power Systems (United States), Raritan (United States), Schneider Electric (France), Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States), Vertiv (United States), Eaton (Ireland), Server Technology (United States), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development (United States), Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc. (United States) and Raritan, Inc. (Legrand).

Market Drivers

Rise in Need for Efficient Power Management System Led to Increasing Investment for New Data Centers.

Market Trend

Increasing Applications of IoT and Machine Learning In Intelligent Power Distribution Unit

Restraints

High Cost Associated to Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit

Opportunities

Rising Demand of Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit Solutions from Emerging Economies

Challenges

Protecting Mission Critical System Efficiently At Low Cost

26th July 2018, IT services provider in India Netmagic, a wholly owned subsidiary of NTT Communications Corporation, Japan launches two new hydroscale data centers in India. DC 6 in Mumbai with 2,750 rack capacity and DC 3 in Bangalore with 1,500 rack capacity.

The titled segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

The Study Explore the Product Types of Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit Market: Basic Power Distribution Unit, Metered Power Distribution Unit, Intelligent Power Distribution Unit, Switched Power Distribution Unit

Key Applications/end-users of Global Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit Market: Commercial Buildings, Laboratories (IT/Computer Labs), Others

Industry Vertical: Data Centers, Telecom and IT, BFSI, Healthcare, Government, Education, Retail, Utilities, Military and Defense, Others

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Objectives of the Study

To Define, Describe, and Segment The Global Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit Market On The Basis Of Type, Function, Application, And Region.

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

To estimate the size of the Global Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit Market in terms of value.

To study the individual growth trends of the providers of Global Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit Market, their future expansions, and analyze their contributions to the market

To strategically analyze micro-markets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contribution to the total market, covered by Global Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit Market and various regions.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches, in Global Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit

To strategically profile key market players and comprehensively analyze their market position and core competencies

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit

Chapter 4: Presenting the Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8& 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

