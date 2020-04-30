Digital banking platform Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2019-2027|Appway AG, CREALOGIX Holding AG, EdgeVerve Systems Limited

Digital transformation or digitization of businesses refers to the integration of digital technology in various business processes, organizational activities, and business models. End-To-End business process optimization, increased operational efficiency, improved customer experience, and reduced costs are few of the factors driving the digital transformation in the banking industry. The increasing digital transformation revolution in banking industry presents a massive opportunity for digital banking platform providers as they enable banks to launch digital services faster and enhance the customer experience. In addition to this, the proliferation of smart devices, easy availability of internet, the advancement of IoT, and artificial intelligence have been increasing exponentially which is further leading to the increasing need of mobile/digital-first strategy among banks.

Request for a Sample [email protected] https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006482/

Top Keyplayers

Appway AG, CREALOGIX Holding AG, EdgeVerve Systems Limited, Fiserv, Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Sopra Steria, Tata Consultancy Services Limited (TCS), Temenos Headquarters SA, Worldline SA

Currently, Germany is dominating in the Europe digital banking platform market owing to the strong presence of the banking industry in the country. Factors such as growing digitization across BFSI sector and rising demand for mobile banking solutions are contributing substantially towards the growth of the digital banking platform market in Europe.

Europe digital banking platform market is expected to grow from US$ 935.7 Mn in 2018 to US$ 2340.3 Mn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 11.0% from the year 2018 to 2027.

The figure is given below highlights the revenue share of the rest of Europe in the Europe digital banking platform market in the forecast period:

Digital Banking Platform Market Isolation Europe Digital Banking Platform Market by Type Corporate Banking Retail Banking Europe Digital Banking Platform Market by Deployment Type On-Premise Cloud Europe Digital Banking Platform Market by Country Germany UK France Italy Russia Rest of Europe Table of Contents: Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Digital banking platform Market Landscape Digital banking platform Market – Key Market Dynamics Digital banking platform Market – Global Market Analysis Digital banking platform Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Digital banking platform Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Digital banking platform Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Digital banking platform Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Digital banking platform Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix Buy [email protected] https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00006482/ About Us

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are committed to providing highest quality research and consulting services to our customers. We help our clients understand key market trends, identify opportunities, and make informed decisions by providing market research solutions at an affordable cost. Contact us

The Insight partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire