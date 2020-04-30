Enterprise Media Gateways Market 2024 by Top Key Players: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Cisco Systems, Avaya, Ribbon Communications, Matrix Comsec, Grandstream Networks, AudioCodes Ltd.

Enterprise Media Gateways research report peaks the detailed analysis of business share, growth factors, development trends, size, majors manufacturers and 2024 forecast. The report additionally analyses innovative business ways, price another factors and business opportunities.

The Enterprise Media Gateways production concentrated in several companies including Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Cisco Systems, Avaya, Ribbon Communications, Matrix Comsec, Grandstream Networks, AudioCodes Ltd., ZTE Corporation, Dialogic Corporation, Alcatel-Lucent S.A., ADTRAN, Sangoma Technologies Corporation

This report studies the Enterprise Media Gateways market. Enterprise media gateways are translation devices or services used to convert the digital media flow between telecom networks such as signaling system 7 (SS7) and public switched telephone network (PSTN). Multimedia communications are enabled by media gateways over various transport protocols such as Asynchronous Transfer Mode (ATM) and Internet Protocol (IP) across next-generation networks.

According to this study, over the next five years the Enterprise Media Gateways market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Cisco Systems

Avaya

Ribbon Communications

Matrix Comsec

Grandstream Networks

AudioCodes Ltd.

ZTE Corporation

Dialogic Corporation

Alcatel-Lucent S.A.

ADTRAN

Sangoma Technologies Corporation

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Small-sized Enterprise

Medium-sized Enterprise

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Telecom and IT

Healthcare

Government Sector

Media and Entertainment

Banking and Insurance

Other Applications

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Enterprise Media Gateways consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Enterprise Media Gateways market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Enterprise Media Gateways manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Enterprise Media Gateways with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Enterprise Media Gateways submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Enterprise Media Gateways by Players

4 Enterprise Media Gateways by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

Continued…!

