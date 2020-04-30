Global Big Data in Oil and Gas Market Analysis by Key Players/Top Key Vendors- Accenture, Datawatch, Drillinginfo, Hitachi Vantara Corp

The market for Big Data in Oil and Gas has been increasing on numerous factors and technological advancements. The report consist of market dynamics comprising restraints, drivers, trends, and opportunities that is expected to influence the market for Big Data in Oil and Gas. The report provides a detailed analysis of market growth during the mentioned period in terms of volume shipments (million units) and value of estimates (US$ MN) across different region.

Big Data in Oil and Gas Market: Overview

The Big Data in Oil and Gas market report provides analysis of the Big Data in Oil and Gas market for the period 2016 –2026, wherein the years from 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is considered as the base year. The report covers all the major trends and technologies playing a major role in the growth of the Big Data in Oil and Gas market over the forecast period. It highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market growth during this period. The study provides a holistic perspective on the market’s growth in terms of revenue (in US$ Mn) across different geographical regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Get Free Sample PDF for Professional Insights: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1860384

Global Big Data in Oil and Gas Market: Scope of the Report

The report segments the market on the basis of component which are software and services. Software in the Big Data Oil and Gas market is further classified into data analytics, data collection, data discovery and visualization, and data management. Services are classified into consulting, system integration, and operation and maintenance. Further, the market is also segmented based on data type as structured, unstructured, and semi-structured. By application, the Big Data in Oil and Gas market is segmented into upstream (conventional, unconventional), midstream, downstream, and administration. The report provides in-depth segment analysis of the global Big Data in Oil and Gas market, thereby providing valuable insights at the macro as well as micro levels.

Global Big Data in Oil and Gas Market: Research Methodology

The research methodology is a perfect combination of primary research, secondary research, and expert panel reviews. Secondary research sources such as annual reports, company websites, broker reports, financial reports, SEC filings and investor presentations, national government documents, internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, market reports, government publications, statistical databases, World Bank database and industry white papers are referred.

Global Big Data in Oil and Gas Market: Competitive Dynamics

Accenture, Datawatch, Drillinginfo, Inc., Hitachi Vantara Corporation, HortonWorks, Inc., IBM Corporation, MapR Technologies, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute, Inc., Cloudera, Inc., Palantir Solutions, Capgemini SE, and OSIsoft LLC are some of the key players that have been profiled in this study. Details such as financials, business strategies, key competitors, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been provided as part of company profiling.

The global Big Data in Oil and Gas market is segmented as below:

Global Big Data in Oil and Gas Market, by Component

Software Data Analytics Data Collection Data Discovery and Visualization Data Management

Services Consulting System Integration Operation and Maintenance



Get Assistance on this report at: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1860384

( *Fill the form and our sales representative will get back to you for assistance )

Global Big Data in Oil and Gas Market, by Data Type

Structured

Unstructured

Semi-structured

Global Big Data in Oil and Gas Market, by Application

Upstream Conventional Unconventional

Midstream

Downstream

Administration

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia) Latin America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia) Middle East and Africa

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

90 State Street,

Albany NY,

United States – 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Media Release: https://www.researchmoz.us/pressrelease

Follow us on Blogger @ https://buzzpocket.blogspot.com/