Interior Design Market To Witness Huge Growth By 2025 | Key Players: Cannon Design, NBBJ, Perkins Eastman, CCD, AECOM Technology

A latest survey on Global Interior Design Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative information covering market size breakdown of revenue and volume (if applicable) by important segments. The report bridges the historical data from 2013 to 2018 and forecasted till 2025*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Gensler, Gold Mantis, HOK, HBA, Perkins+Will, Jacobs, Stantec, IA Interior Architects, Callison, Nelson, Leo A Daly, SOM, HKS, DB & B, Cannon Design, NBBJ, Perkins Eastman, CCD, AECOM Technology, Wilson Associates, M Moser Associates, SmithGroupJJR & Areen Design Services.

If you are involved in the Global Interior Design industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook.

Interior design is based on the nature of the use of the building, their environment and the corresponding standards, the use of the material and technical means and architectural design principles to create a rational function, comfortable and beautiful, to meet the people’s material and spiritual needs of the indoor environment. The space environment has both use value and meet appropriate functional requirements, but also reflects the historical context, architectural style, atmosphere and other psychological factors. Explicitly “create to meet the people’s material and spiritual needs of the indoor environment” as the purpose of interior design.

China occupied 34.64% of the revenue market in 2015. It is followed by Europe and North America, which respectively have around 27.52% and 17.08% of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of revenue.

Although the market competition of Interior Design Industry is fierce globally, there are many enterprises can obtain considerable profit form the Interior Design Industry and that is the reason that we believe there will also be enterprises enter this market. But it is suggested that enterprises those have plans to enter this industry have careful analysis of this market and the advantages or disadvantages of themselves.

In 2017, the global Interior Design market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

Competition Analysis:

Market Analysis by Types: , Residential, Commercial & Others

Market Analysis by Applications: Newly decorated & Repeated decorated

Quantitative Data:



Market Data breakdown by key geographies, Type & Application/End-users

• Interior Design Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Type [, Residential, Commercial & Others] (Historical & Forecast)

• Interior Design Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Application [Newly decorated & Repeated decorated] (Historical & Forecast)

• Interior Design Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Each Region Specified (Historical & Forecast)

• Interior Design Market Volume & Growth Rate by Each Region Specified, Application & Type (Historical & Forecast)

• Interior Design Market Revenue, Volume & Y-O-Y Growth Rate by Players (Base Year)

Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the Interior Design market report:

1. Why lots of Key players are not profiled in Study?

–> The study is conducted by collecting data of various companies from the industry, and the base for coverage is NAICS standards. However, the study is not limited to profile only few companies. Currently the research report is listed with players like Gensler, Gold Mantis, HOK, HBA, Perkins+Will, Jacobs, Stantec, IA Interior Architects, Callison, Nelson, Leo A Daly, SOM, HKS, DB & B, Cannon Design, NBBJ, Perkins Eastman, CCD, AECOM Technology, Wilson Associates, M Moser Associates, SmithGroupJJR & Areen Design Services

2. Do Scope of Market Study allows further Segmentation?

—> Yes, for a deep dive we do provide add-on segmentation in premium version of report to better derive market values. The standard version of this report covers segmentation by Application [Newly decorated & Repeated decorated], by Type [, Residential, Commercial & Others] and by Regions [United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia & India]

3. What value addition does Country landscape will provide?

—> In the premium version of report, two-level of regional segmentation allows user to have access to country level break-up of market Size by revenue and volume*

* Wherever applicable

