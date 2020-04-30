Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market – Detailed Survey On Key Trends, Leading Players & Revolutionary Opportunities 2025

The Report Titled on “Global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) industry with a focus on the market Overview, Classification, Industry Value, Price, Cost and Gross Profit. This Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) market report enhanced on worldwide competition by topmost prime manufactures like ( America Movil, Apple, Comviva Technologies, Google, AT&T, Blackberry, CanvasM Technologies, KongZhong, Near (AdNear), Nokia, OnMobile, Samsung, Sprint, Vodafone, ZTE ) which providing information such as Company Profiles, Product Picture and Specification, Capacity, Production, Cost, Revenue and Contact Information. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2014-2025 global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) market covering all important parameters.

In-Depth Qualitative Analyses Include Identification and Investigation Of The Following Aspects: Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces.

Instantaneous of Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market: Mobile value added services (MVAS) are defined as mobile services that are offered by mobile service providers apart from the voice communication services.

The quick innovations in technology have led to the evolution of MVAS beyond the voice communication services. It helps mobile service providers to create and sustain new revenue streams and drive ARPU. Rising mobile phones, network penetration, and increased return on marketing spend are some of the factors driving the mobile value added services market. Social media offer new opportunities for the vendors. Whereas, privacy concerns is the key challenge being faced by the marketers in the MVAS ecosystem.

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

⦿ Short Messaging Service (SMS)

⦿ Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS)

⦿ Location Based Services

⦿ Mobile Email & IM

⦿ Mobile Money

⦿ Mobile Advertising

⦿ Mobile Infotainment

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) market for each application, including-

⦿ BFSI

⦿ Media and Entertainment

⦿ Healthcare

⦿ Education

⦿ Retail

⦿ Government

⦿ Telecom & IT

⦿ Others

Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

