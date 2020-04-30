SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Market – Global Industry Presents Lucrative Opportunities to Vendors in Future 2019-2025

In 2018, the global SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Silver Peak
Talari Networks
Nuage Networks
VeloCloud Networks
Versa Networks
Cisco
Riverbed Technology
Cloudgenix
Fatpipe Networks
Citrix Systems
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-Premise
Cloud
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprise
Small and Medium Enterprises
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
