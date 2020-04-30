Trends in Civil Drone Market Reviewed with 2027 Opportunities in New Research Report

The global civil drone market was valued at US$ 6.56 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 21.61 Bn by 2027 with a CAGR growth rate of 14.3% in the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Rising digitization and positive economic outlook are some of the major macroeconomic factors driving the growth of the civil drone market. The civil drone is turning more into the global business, and various large players can offer civil drone globally. Presently on a global scale, industry verticals such as agriculture, real estate/infrastructure, and energy & power are the major contributors in civil drone spending.

Worldwide Civil Drone Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Civil Drone industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Civil Drone market with detailed market segmentation by product & services /application and geography. The global Civil Drone market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Civil Drone players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Leading Civil Drone Market Players:

3D Robotics

Aerodyne Group

AeroVironment, Inc.

DRONE VOLT

ECA Group

Insitu, Inc.

Intel Corporation

Parrot

PrecisionHawk

SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd

Yuneec International

An exclusive Civil Drone market research report created through broad primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Civil Drone Market By Type, By Application, By Region – North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Civil Drone market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Civil Drone market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Civil Drone market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Also, Civil Drone market key players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

GLOBAL CIVIL DRONE MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global Civil Drone Market – By Type

Fixed Wing Drone

Rotary Wing Drone

Global Civil Drone Market – By Platform

Hardware

Software

Services

Global Civil Drone Market – By Application

Aerial Photography

Surveying & Mapping

Inspection

Others

Global Civil Drone Market – By End User

Agriculture

Real Estate/ Infrastructure

Energy and Power

Others

Others

