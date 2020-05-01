Biosimilars Market illuminated by new report – Celltrion Healthcare, Sandoz International, STADA Arzneimittel, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

The “Global Biosimilars Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare industry with a focused global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global biosimilars market with detailed market segmentation by product, application, end user and geography. The global biosimilars market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

A biosimilar is a biological product which is similar to an FDA approved biologic product of another manufacturer. Owing to the complexities associated with development & manufacture of biosimilar products, these are manufactured by companies with highly skillful workforce and deep scientific expertise. The FDA approval process for biosimilar products is rigorous and enables high safety to the end users.

Some of The Major Players In Biosimilars Market:

1. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

2. Pfizer Inc.

3. Biocon

4. Samsung BioLogics

5. Mylan N.V.

6. Amgen Inc.

7. Celltrion Healthcare Co.,Ltd.

8. Sandoz International GmbH

9. STADA Arzneimittel AG

10. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

Biosimilars Market report aims to provide a comprehensive overview of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Biosimilars Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

