Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Market Research Report: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Market, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years.

The global cardiac biomarker market generated $7,638 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $18,232 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.4%.

Cardiac biomarkers are protein-based traceable substances used as an indicator of biologic state as well as for diagnostic and prognostic purposes associated with heart. The prevention of cardiac diseases by monitoring heart conditions via cardiac biomarker testing is the profound approach for obtaining rapid results for immediate diagnosing and treatment. Cardiac biomarkers are used as risk stratification for various cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), which include myocardial infraction, congestive heart failure, acute coronary syndrome (ACS), and others. The cardiac biomarkers that are widely used as an integrated diagnostic approach for CVDs include CK-MB, troponin I and T, myoglobin, BNPs, IMA, and others. The global cardiac biomarkers testing market has witnessed a greater demand over the past five to six years.

The ability of cardiac markers for accurate and rapid prediction of heart failure after the onset of chest pain acts as a key factor that boosts the growth of the global cardiac market. In addition, promising features such as high accuracy, quick outcomes, and economic pricing of cardiac point of care (POC) testing drive the market growth. To keep the momentum of cardiac marker tests, key manufacturers offer customized solutions, thus propelling the growth of the market. The commercial application of multi-menu options for cardiac testing using different combinations of cardiac biomarkers and target-oriented solutions serves as the key opportunity for market expansion. However, limited specificity in some cases and side effects such as skeletal muscle injury restrain the growth of the cardiac biomarkers testing market.

The global cardiac biomarker market is segmented based on type, application, location of testing, and region. By type, the market is fragmented into myocardial muscle creatine kinase (CK-MB), troponins (T and I), myoglobin, brain natriuretic peptide (BNPs) or NT-proBNP, ischemia modified albumin (IMA), and others. Depending on application, it is categorized into myocardial infarction, congestive heart failure, acute coronary syndrome, atherosclerosis, and others. By location of testing, it is bifurcated into point of care testing and laboratory testing. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Market Players

Roche Diagnostics

Abbott Laboratories

Siemens Healthcare

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories

BioMerieux

PerkinElmer Inc.

Tosoh Corporation

Danaher Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

