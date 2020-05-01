Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology MarketvTo See Strong Growth and Business Scope During 2019 to 2027 | Key Players: Ai Squared, Blue Chip Medical Products, Inc.,, Inclusive Technology Ltd., Invacare Corporation, Medline Industries, Inc.

The Insight Partners published an Exclusive report on “Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 150 pages which highly exhibits on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

The disabled and elderly assistive technology market is anticipated to grow by an increase in several assistive devices manufacturers. However, the high cost of several advanced products, low level of acceptance for a few products, and low reimbursement from medical insurers are restraining the market growth. Moreover, an increase in the proactiveness of people and a rise in value to better health conditions are anticipated to provide productive growth opportunities for market growth.

Key Players

1. Ai Squared

2. Blue Chip Medical Products, Inc.,

3. Inclusive Technology Ltd.

4. Invacare Corporation

5. Medline Industries, Inc.,

6. Permobil AB

7. Siemens Ltd

8. Sonova Holding Ag

9. Sunrise Medical (US) LLC

10. Widex Ltd.

Global Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology Market which has been compiled after an in-depth analysis of the market trends prevailing across five geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, and South America). Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2027.

The disabled & elderly assistive technologies provide devices that help to overcome cognitive difficulties, impairments, and disabilities in the disabled & geriatric population. Disabled & elderly assistive devices offer devices for the community who are not self-dependent. The disabled & elderly assistive technologies comprise several methods that aim to provide improved quality of life and enhanced accessibility to disabled & geriatric patients. This technology helps the aged population to listen, read, move, and conduct other day-to-day activities.

Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

