Duplex Boxes Market Highlights On Evolution 2016 – 2024

TMR in its recently published market study offers valuable regional as well as global insights related to the “Duplex Boxes ” market. As per the study, the global “Duplex Boxes ” market is estimated to reach a value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn in 2019 and projected to grow at a CAGR of XX% over the forecast period, 2019-2029.

The TMR team consists of highly experienced research analysts who have curated the market by carrying out extensive primary and secondary research. Further, to ensure that the users have a seamless experience while viewing the report, an overview of the “Duplex Boxes ” is provided in the report.

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of application, the global duplex boxes market is segmented into:

Gift & Craft

Folding cartons

Food

Electronic

Beverage

Personal Care

Cosmetics

Home Appliance

Medicines

Apparel and Garments

Footwear

Others (Tool, display, video cassette, books etc.)

On the basis of material, the global duplex boxes market is segmented into:

Paper

Paperboard

Cardboard

Plastic

On the basis of product design, the global duplex boxes market is segmented into:

Printed duplex boxes

Multi-color duplex boxes

Plain duplex boxes

Laminated duplex boxes

Duplex Boxes Market- Regional Outlook:

Geographically, the duplex boxes market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The global duplex boxes market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 3% during the forecast period (2016 -2024). In developed countries of Europe and North America, the growth in the demand in duplex boxes market is expected to be slow owing to low overall economic growth in these saturated markets. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth in the duplex boxes market primarily due to the developing countries like India and China. The factor such as rising population, increasing disposable income, growing retail industries etc. fuels the growth in the demand for the duplex boxes market in these developing economies. Further, MEA is expected to witness a stagnant growth in the duplex boxes market, whereas Latin America is expected to experience an above average growth in the duplex boxes market majorly due to rapid industrialization in the developing countries like Brazil, Argentina etc.

Duplex Boxes Market- Key Players:

Some of the leading players identified across the globe in the duplex boxes market are: The Mondi Group plc, International Paper Company, All Packaging Company, Smurfit Kappa Corporation Limited, WestRock Company, Bell Incorporated and Amcor Ltd etc.

