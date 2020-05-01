Freeze Dried Pet Food Market Top companies- Unicharm Corporation, Big Heart Pet Brands, Colgate-Palmolive Co.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the freeze dried pet food market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million) and volume (Kilotons). The study includes drivers and restraints for the freeze dried pet food market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities and various trends in the freeze dried pet food market on a global level.

As per the report, the global demand for freeze dried pet food market was valued at approximately USD 277.2 million in 2018 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 525.3 million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 6.3% between 2019 and 2025.

Freeze dried pet foods are prepared without the usage of any preservatives and are frozen as and when they are prepared. The health benefits of frozen and freeze dried pet foods include lower allergy chances, enhanced digestion, enhanced oral health, overall health and improved immunity, etc. Increasing tendencies of adopting a pet especially in nuclear families have become a major trend thereby increasing the demand for freeze dried pet food. Frozen and freeze dried pet foods are maintained without contaminating or spoiling, which makes them popular among consumers for a longer period of time. Frozen and freeze dried food is different as it contains various quantities of ingredients required by specific animals, for instance, dog, cat, birds, ducks and so on. Due to growing demand from consumers globally, online shops are rapidly enhancing their market share in the global freeze dried pet foods market.

The demand for freeze dried pet foods has increased as the lifestyle in various countries is changing. Consumers’ perception regarding pet health is rising, which in turn is increasing the demand for freeze dried pet food. Advertisments and promotions of animal health awareness are increasing and endorsements of pet food brands by celebrities are yet another factor driving the growth of the global freeze dried pet foods market. Freeze dried pet foods can be stored for a relatively longer duration with no loss of essential nutrients compared to other pet food options, thus increasing the overall demand.

Based on content, the market is classified into chicken, fish, duck, cattle, pig, and others. Among these, chicken segment dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant over the foreseeable years. This is majorly owing to increasing poultry production, rising investments in the enhancements of poultry farms as well as cost-effectiveness of chicken-based animal feed. This segment is projected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the market is categorized into supermarkets, retail stores, specialized pet shops, and online sales. The supermarkets segment held a major chunk of the global market in 2018 majorly owing to less pricing of pet food at supermarkets. Consumers prefer to purchase bulk quantities from supermarkets. However, specialized pet shops are witnessing a significant boost in growth owing to rising consumer awareness about such shops, growing number of specialized pet shops as well as increasing brand endorsements for pet food at specialized pet shops. Over the forecast period, the online sales segment is anticipated to foresee robust growth.

Regionally, North America is the largest market for freeze dried pet food. The growing demand for frozen pet foods in Europe is majorly due to rising number of people adopting pets. The development of private label stores and growing urbanization is a major driving force for the growth of the Europe freeze dried pet food market. Pet food is increasingly humanized and owned by livestock. The Asia Pacific industry is driven by strong human nutritional influences, which leads research into better and safer feed for animals with high dietary and nutritional benefits. Locally supplied and ethically supported products also boost the market, due to the growing domestic presence of small manufacturers.

Some of the key players in freeze dried pet food market include Unicharm Corporation, Big Heart Pet Brands, Colgate-Palmolive Co., Mars Incorporated, Lupus Alimentos Ltda, Nestle SA, and Total Alimentos SA., among others.

