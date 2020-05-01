Juice Concentrates Market Top Key Players are Northwest Naturals, LLC., Kerr Concentrates Inc., Welch Foods Inc.

Global Juice Concentrates Market: Overview

Mixed or fruit and vegetable juices are frozen or concentrated by reducing their water content this form of the juice is known as juice concentrates. The juice concentrates have longer shelf life and are very cost effective when compared to normal juices. The juice concentrates are widely used in the food industry such as confectionery, soups, bakery products, sauces, etc. as a substitute for vegetables and fruits. They give natural flavor and color to the food products. Fresh juice concentrates are used as natural food colors and sweeteners.

Global Juice Concentrates Market: Segmentation

The juice concentrates market is segmented globally into its type, application, and ingredient. On the basis of type, the global market is segregated into fruit concentrates and vegetable concentrates. The fruit concentrates segment is further sub-segmented into the apple, orange, berries, banana, pear, pineapple, red grape, mango, and other citrus fruits. The vegetable concentrates segment is sub-segmented into the carrot, tomato, spinach, ginger, cucumber, beetroot, onion, and garlic. Based on the application, the market is categorized into the beverage, dairy, baby food, sweet & savory snacks, soups & sauces, bakery& confectionery, and dessert. On the basis of an ingredient, the market is bifurcated into multi-fruit/vegetable concentrate and single fruit/vegetable concentrate.

Global Juice Concentrates Market: Growth Factors

The increasing demand for the bakery and beverage products among the consumers is the prime factor that is driving the juice concentrates market. Vegetable and fruit juices are now considered as a healthy option than aerated drinks, thus driving the juice concentrates market. The changing consumer preference in the food habits is driving the growth of the market. Consumers are being more conscious about their health and physical appearances. The increase in the growth of the natural sweeteners is expected to boost the growth of the juice concentrates market. There is increasing demand from the beverage industry and in the bakery sector as they are used as an alternative to sugar, thus propelling the growth of the juice concentrates market. However, the juice concentrates contain fructose within them, and excess consumption of fructose cause harmful effects to the body thus hampering the market growth.

Global Juice Concentrates Market: Regional Analysis

Geographically, the juice concentrates market is diversified into Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. The regions that contribute to the major market share are North America and Western Europe. The factor that consumers are preferring healthy convenient food products is driving the juice concentrates market. Another factor that drives the growth of the market includes the technological advancements that are made in the food processing industry. Asia Pacific region also anticipates a major market share in the global market, which is attributed to factors such as an increase in the working population and the growth of the food industry. Another reason that attributes the growth of the market is fruit and vegetable cultivation is more in this region.

Global Juice Concentrates Market: Competitive Players

The key market players in the juice concentrate market include Northwest Naturals, LLC., Kerr Concentrates Inc., Welch Foods Inc., Dohler GmbH, FruitSmart, SunOpta, Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ingredion Incorporated, Sudzucker AG, and AGRANA Investment Corp.

Global Juice Concentrates Market: Regional Segment Analysis

