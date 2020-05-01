Metal Cans Market Current Trends and Future Aspect Analysis 2016 – 2024

Global “Metal Cans ” Market Research Study

Based on the end-use, the market study provides insights on:

market segmented on the basis of Material Type

Steel

Aluminum

Tin

Global metal cans market segmented on the basis of Can Fabrication Type

Two Piece Metal Can

Three Piece Metal Can

Global metal cans market segmented on the basis of on the basis of application

Food & Beverage Alcoholic Beverages Non–Alcoholic Beverages (Aerated and Non-Aerated Beverages) Processed Dairy Food Products Other Processed Food Products Edible Oil

Pharmaceutical Industry

Personal Care and Cosmetic Products

Industrial Chemicals (Solvents, Dyes, Paints, Lubricants, etc.)

Metal Cans Market: Regional Overview

The global metal cans market has been divided into seven key geographical regions which includes, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. The Western Europe and North America dominates the global metal cans market due its high consumption in food and beverage industry. However these region anticipated to register sluggish growth due to availability of alternative packaging. Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at higher rate. Growth in the region is propelled by rapidly increasing consumption of end use industries. The Asia Pacific region has been influenced by setting up of new manufacturing facilities from leading global OEMs owing to availability of raw materials at cheap prices and government initiatives to promote investment measures especially countries like South East Asian countries. Latin America, Middle East and Africa also significantly contributes to the metal cans market. The best example of this fact is that Brazil being Numero Uno position of producer and exporter of orange juice in the world, mainly endorses metal cans for its packaging process proving as a lucrative market for the same.

Metal Cans Market: Key Market Players

Some of the key players in the global metal cans market are

Rexam PLC

Silgan Containers LLC

Kian Joo Can Factory Berhad

Independent Can Company

Trinity Holdings

Berlin Packaging Company

Crown Holdings, Inc.

SKS Bottle & Packaging, Inc.

Caira Can Company Limited

The Cary Company

Ball Corporation

Allstate Can Corporation

Can Smart(PTY) LTD

AlliedCans Limited

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth insights, understanding market evolution by tracking historical developments, and analyzing the present scenario and future projections based on optimistic and likely scenarios. Each research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology developments, types, applications, and the competitive landscape.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Key market segments and sub-segments

Evolving market trends and dynamics

Changing supply and demand scenarios

Quantifying market opportunities through market sizing and market forecasting

Tracking current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive insights

Opportunity mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, North Africa)

TMR estimates the market size of various sectors using a combination of available data on the number and revenue of companies within each sub-sector and tiers of companies. The basic components used to determine market size and forecast for a specific product area are not only limited to supply-side data, but are also related to demand, industry trends, and the economic outlook. All the above data points are utilized to generate a statistical model targeting the sector marketplace. More than 300 TMR analysts across the world integrate these elements into a framework to determine the subsector market size for a base year and then forecast growth within each market.

TMR regularly interviews technology and business professionals as an ongoing effort to track the latest developments within each sector. These continuous surveys are stratified by company size and industry segment and weighted to reflect the global market place. All data are collected on an ongoing effort through a structured questionnaire rolled over the web or conducted via telephones. This provides the TMR team opportunities to request for detailed question sets, complex skip patterns, and real-time calculations, which assists respondents in answering questions involving numbers and percentages. Respondents, who are interviewed as experts, are screened and qualified based on certain criteria in addition to their decision-making authority and the scope of activity within their organizations.

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

