Smart Transportation System Market: Growth Drivers & Giants Strategic Moves Boosting Sales, CAGR of over 8.3%

HTF MI added a new research study in its database with title 'Global Smart Transportation System Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025' that includes detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players/vendors such as Accenture plc (Ireland), Alstom SA (France), Cisco System Inc. (United States), GE Transportation (United States), IBM Corp. (United States), Indra Sistemas SA (Spain)etc.

Summary:

Industry Background:

Smart transportation system is defined as the technology, application or platform, which provide innovative services involving different modes of transport & traffic management. Various advantages of using a smart transportation system such as how much time taken to reach a particular destination, information regarding daily commuters about public buses & timings, checking seat availability in bus & train, the density of passengers inside the bus, prior information about traffic, among others. The market for the smart transportation system is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 8.3% during the forecast period.This growth is primarily driven by Increasing Concerns Related to Public Safety, Increasing Traffic Congestion Problem, Auspicious Initiatives Taken By Government for Effective Traffic Management and Development of Smart Cities across the World.

Globally, a noticeable market trend is evident Increasing Concerns toward Protecting Environment with Eco-friendly Automobile Technology. Major Players, such as Accenture plc (Ireland), Alstom SA (France), Cisco System Inc. (United States), GE Transportation (United States), IBM Corp. (United States), Indra Sistemas SA (Spain), Kapsch TrafficCom AG (Austria), Schneider Electric Co. (France), Siemens AG (Germany) and Thales Group (France) etc have either set up their manufacturing facilities or are planning to start new provision in the dominated region in the upcoming years.

The report provides an in-depth analysis and forecast about the industry covering the following key features:

• Industry outlook including current and future market trends, drivers, restraints, and emerging technologies

• Analyses the Global Smart Transportation System market by Type (Solutions and Services), by Application (Residential Area, Commercial, Public Facility and Others) and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).

• Analyzes the top 10 players in terms of market reach, business strategy, and business focus

• Provides stakeholders’ insights and key trends (current and future) of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, the Cisco System Inc. (United States) Company has announced to acquire Singularity Networks, Inc. (United States) Company, which is a privately-held network infrastructure analytics company. Therefore, this acquisition will help in strengthening the position of the company in the future.

In September 2018, the BYD Auto Co., Ltd. (China) Company has launched an open source platform for smart transportation. Therefore, this launch will help with the company to the increased product portfolio, In December 2018, the Unlimit Powered (India) Company has Launched AIS-140 GPS system for connected vehicles. It will increased product portfolio of the company in the future. And In December 2018, the Reliance group company has launched a GPS system for public transport. Hence, this will, in turn, propel the growth of smart transportation system market.

Market Drivers:

Increasing Concerns Related to Public Safety

Increasing Traffic Congestion Problem

Auspicious Initiatives Taken By Government for Effective Traffic Management

Development of Smart Cities across the World

Market Trend:

Increasing Concerns toward Protecting Environment with Eco-friendly Automobile Technology

Restraints:

High Expenses Associated With ITS Installation

Relatively Slow Growing Infrastructure Sector

Opportunities:

Designing and Developing Smart Vehicles Compatible With ITS, Increasing Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) and Increasing Number of Economically and Technologically Developing Countries

Challenges:

Achieving Interoperable and Standard ITS Architecture

