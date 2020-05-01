Soft Tissue Repair Market to Emerge with 8.3% of CAGR by 2027 – Medtronic, Integra Lifesciences Corporation, Stryker, C.R Bard, Organogenesis, Lifecell Corporation, Wright Medical Group

According to a new market research study titled ‘Soft Tissue Repair Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product and Application, the global soft tissue repair market was valued at US$ 3590.5 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 6677.0 Mn by 2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global soft tissue repair market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

The global soft tissue repair market is a mature market in the developing countries as well as in developing economies worldwide. Rising prevalence of sports injuries among adults and children participating in sports and growing awareness about importance of sports for healthy living, rising expenditure on sports medicine are key drivers for the growth of soft tissue repair market. Additionally, increasing the awareness about treatment options available of soft tissue repairs and number of events such as, conferences, symposiums and meetings are expected to fuel the growth of the market. As per the data by The National Safety Council, in 2015, in the US, population in the age group from 5 to 14 accounted to 51% of total football injuries treated in emergency rooms. Also, the total number of people injured during winter sports such as snowmobiling, snowboarding and ice skating was 56,714.

Global Soft Tissue Repair Market – By Product

Fixation Instruments

Suture Anchors

Interference Screw

Sutures

Others

Tissue Mesh/Patch

Synthetic Mesh

Biological Mesh

Allograft

Xenograft

Global Soft Tissue Repair Market – By Application

Orthopedic Repair

Hernia Repair

Breast Reconstruction

Pelvic and Vaginal Prolapse Repair

Skin Repair

Dental and Dural Repair

Others

The market for soft tissue repair is well established in the region of North America, owing to huge demand for soft tissue fixation instruments and tissue mesh and new product launch by market players. In January, 2018, Orthocell received Canadian patent, helping it to retain its intellectual property for tendon for its Ortho-ATI product. As per the grant, the IP obtained by the company will be protected within Canada until at least 2027.

In Asia Pacific, the market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years. There has been a significant rise in the geriatric population in China and India. According to The Strategic and International Studies, in China, 9.5% of the population of China was aged 65 or older in 2015. The UN estimated that this percentage will rise to 27.5 by 2050. AS per the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), In India, geriatric population is expected to reach 300 million by 2050 from 104 million in 2011.

The key players operating in the market of soft tissue repair worldwide include Smith & Nephew, Depuy Synthes, Arthrex, Inc., Medtronic, Integra Lifesciences Corporation, Stryker, C.R Bard, Inc., Organogenesis, ConMed, Wright Medical Group, Inc. among others.

