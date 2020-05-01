Trending 2017 Land Mobile Radio Market Comprehensive Study Explores Huge Growth In Future || Forecast 2025

“Land Mobile Radio Market” provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. The Land Mobile Radio Market Report provides a regional analysis of the market. The regional analysis focuses on manufacturers, suppliers, segmentation according to the application, major players, customers, and furthermore. The competitive data type analysis includes capacity, market share, profit margin, market growth, consumer consumption, imports, exports, revenue, etc. Marketing strategies, manufacturing processes, policies, industry chain that are changing the wave of the market are also catered in the report.

The Global Land Mobile Radio market accounted for US$ 6,408.5 Mn in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.9 % during the forecast period 2017–2025, to account for US$ 16,226.1 Mn in 2025.

Leading Key Players:

Harris

Motorola Solutions

Simoco Telecommunications

JVCKenwood

RELM Wireless

Hytera Communications

Tait Radio Communications

Thales Group

Icom Inc.

Cartel Communication Systems

By Type

Hand portable

In-vehicle

By Technology

Analog

Digital

TETRA

DMR

P25

Others

By Frequency

25-174 VHF

200-512 UHF

700 MHz & above

By Application

Commercial

Industrial

Public Safety & Government

