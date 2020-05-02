Agricultural Films Market to Record Sturdy Growth by 2018 to 2028

The study on the global Agricultural Films Market published by Fact.MR is a comprehensive analysis of the key factors that are likely to determine the growth of the Agricultural Films Market in the upcoming years. Further, the study dives deep to investigate the micro and macro-economic parameters that are expected to influence the global scenario of the Agricultural Films Market during the forecast period 2018 to 2028.

The market study reveals that the Agricultural Films Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% and reach a value of ~USXX by the end of 2029. The report examines the current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and market drivers that are projected to influence the overall dynamics of the Agricultural Films Market in the assessment period. It also studies the vital dynamics of the Agricultural Films Market, in turn generating worthwhile opportunities for key players who are interested in manufacturing in the Agricultural Films Market.

Agricultural Films Market Segmentation

The report bifurcates the Agricultural Films Market into various segments to offer a clear understanding of the Agricultural Films Market at a granular level. The key segments covered in the report include region, product type, application, and more. The regional insights entail predictions of Agricultural Films Market encompassing current as well as forthcoming values estimates and analysis on the upcoming region wise demand trends and price indexes.

The growth projection of each of these segments and sub-segments is accurately tracked in the report. Further, the market share, size, value, and Y-o-Y growth of the Agricultural Films Market segments are included in the report.

Essential Takeaways from the Agricultural Films Market Report

Important queries related to the Agricultural Films Market addressed in the report:

Competitive Landscape

In order to capitalize on the burgeoning demand for agricultural films in North America, ExxonMobil announced a strategic investment of US$ 20 billion over the period of 10 years in the construction of new production facilities across the continent. Under the elaborate plan, ExxonMobil is planning to construct a new polyethylene production facility to increase its ma manufacturing capacity by 65% to meet the bolstering demand for the material in the agricultural films market.

Continuous innovation in incorporating sustainability in agriculture films production and disposal received a huge boost when Novamont, a leading player in the agriculture films market, announced the launch of a biodegradable mulch film manufactured using its proprietary bioplastic Mater-Bi.

The launch of a triple mulching film machine by Checci and Magli named Plastic Stop Plus which can potentially triple the mulch plastic films laying efficiency is estimated to aid agriculture films market in gaining penetration.

Other leading players operating in the agricultural films market are Ginegar Plastic Products, Berry Plastics, Polifilm, AEP Industries Inc., Dow, BASF SE, Trioplast Industries AG, and Dow.

Robust Demand for LDPE in Mulch Production to Prevail

Adoption of low-density polyethylene continues to remain robust, driven in part by demand in mulch plastic films manufacturing. High impact, chemical, and temperature resistance, are key attributes driving sales of low-density polyethylene in mulch plastic films production. In addition, the highly recyclable and cost-effective nature of the low-density polyethylene, in line with growing popularity of mulch plastic films in intensive vegetable production systems allude promising growth prospects for the agricultural films market.

Demand for silage, greenhouse, and other plastic films is also expected to surge, with the widening gap between food demand and supply. Agricultural films manufactured using materials such as HDPE, LLDPE, PE, engineering plastics are estimated to witness a surge in the demand, abreast constant search of farmers for advanced and novel technologies that boost productivity.

The report on the agricultural films market was compiled using a robust and elaborate research methodology. The methodology involved the use of a two-phase research process namely primary and secondary. Seasoned experts from the agriculture films market were interviewed as a part of the primary research while secondary research was conducted by leveraging the information found through the study of company press releases, trade journals, paid sources, and other publications related to the agricultural films market. Results from both research steps were cross-referenced with one another to filter out erroneous information and create an accurate and authentic forecast of the agricultural films market.

