Bagging Equipment Market: Industry Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities

This XploreMR report studies the global bagging equipment market for the period 2018–2028. The prime objective of this report is to offer insights and key market trends pertaining to the global bagging equipment market that gradually help transform global businesses.
Market numbers have been assessed by carefully scrutinizing the production of bagging equipment in all the key seven regions for the current year, as well as the historical performance of the bagging equipment market. Market size and forecast for each segment in the bagging equipment market have been provided in the context of regional markets. All the segmentation for bagging equipment has been considered after appropriate secondary research and revalidation of the data obtained through interviews with key thought leaders in the industry.
A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study on the bagging equipment market. Secondary sources for data on bagging equipment trade include Factiva, various packaging machinery associations, as well as company annual reports and publications. Detailed trade data has been provided to assess the global bagging equipment market supply/demand scenario.
The global bagging equipment market report begins with an executive summary, intended to give a clear perspective about the market to the readers. This is then followed by a thorough definition of bagging equipment, and market segmentation describing the scope of the bagging equipment market study. This is to outline the significance of bagging equipment as a product, and the impact of its market growth on the industry.
A Porter’s Analysis section ensures a thorough understanding of the level of competition in the bagging equipment market. This is followed by the market dynamics and an overview of the global bagging equipment market, which includes XploreMR analysis of the market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities that are affecting the growth of the bagging equipment market.
The automation type considered in the bagging equipment market study includes automatic and semi-automatic bagging equipment. On the basis of capacity, the bagging equipment market has been segmented into less than 500 bags per hour, 500-1000 bags per hour, 1001-2000 bags per hour, and more than 2000 bags per hour. On the basis of machine type, the global bagging equipment market has been segmented into horizontal and vertical baggers. On the basis of end use, the global bagging equipment market has been segmented into food industry, construction, pharmaceuticals, homecare, personal care & cosmetics, and others.
The next section of the report highlights the bagging equipment market by region, and provides the market outlook for 2018–2028. The report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of regional bagging equipment markets for 2018–2028. The study investigates the regional year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of the bagging equipment market. The report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional bagging equipment market for 2018–2028.
To ascertain the market size in terms of value and volume, revenue generated by the key manufacturers of bagging equipment and their respective production capacity have been taken into consideration. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue generated by value across the bagging equipment market. In order to provide an accurate forecast, we started by sizing up the current market, which formed the basis of how the bagging equipment market is expected to develop in the future.
Given the characteristics of the market, we have triangulated the outcome on the basis of three different types of analysis based on supply side, downstream industry demand for bagging equipment, and the economic envelope. In addition, it is imperative to note that, in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse the market based on key parameters such as Y-o-Y growth rates to understand the predictability of the bagging equipment market and identify the right opportunities for players.
To understand the key segments in terms of growth and adoption of bagging equipment, globally, in the final section of the report, a 'dashboard view' of the companies is provided to compare the current industrial scenario and their contribution to the overall bagging equipment market. This is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and exhaustive list of manufacturers in the bagging equipment market. Detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a segment in the bagging equipment market is also included in the report. Report audiences can gain segment-specific manufacturer insights to identify and evaluate key competitors in the bagging equipment market.
Key manufacturers in the bagging equipment market that have been profiled in this report include Robert Bosch GmbH, I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche SpA, Fuji Machinery Co. Ltd., ProMach Inc., PAYPER, S.A., Omori Machinery Co. Ltd., Bossar Packaging S.A., Concetti S.P.A., Tokyo Automatic Machinery Works Ltd., Buhler Holding AG, BW Companies Inc., All-Fill Incorporated, Imanpack Packaging and Eco Solutions S.p.A., STATEC BINDER GmbH, Hassia-Redatron GmbH, Pakona Engineers Pvt Ltd., Mondial Pack S.r.l., Webster Griffin Ltd., WOLF Verpackungsmaschinen GmbH, Fres-Co Systems USA Inc., and Premier Tech Ltd.
Key Segments Covered in the Bagging Equipment Market
By Product Type
Integrated Bagging Lines
Conveying Machines
Incline Transfer
Horizontal Transfer
Bagging Machines
Bag Opening/Sealing Machines
Bag Kickers
Bag Attachment Machines
Weighing/Counting Machines
Standalone Equipment
Open Mouth Baggers
FFS Machines
Vertical FFS
Horizontal FFS
Valve Baggers
FIBC Bagging Machines
Others
By Automation Type
Automatic
Semi-automatic
By Capacity
< 500 Bags/Hr
500 – 1000 bags/Hr
1001 – 2000 Bags/Hr
> 2000 Bags/Hr
By Machine Type
Horizontal Baggers
Vertical Baggers
By End Use
Food Industry
Confectionery
Animal Feed/Pet Food
Grains
Wheat
Rice
Corn
Pulses
Other Grains
Seeds
Spices & Condiments
Coffee Beans
Dairy Products
Meat, Poultry & Seafood
Construction
Pharmaceuticals
Homecare, Personal Care & Cosmetics
Others
Key Regions Covered in the Bagging Equipment Market
North America
U.S.
Canada
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Spain
Italy
Nordic Countries
BENELUX
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Japan
Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)
China
India
ASEAN Countries
AUS & NZ
Rest of APEJ
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
GCC Countries
Northern Africa
South Africa
Turkey
Israel
Rest of MEA
