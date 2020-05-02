Compostable Cup Market Growth Scenario 2025 | Key Players:Eco Products Inc. (United States), Paper Cup Company (England)

A new research document is added in HTF MI database of 150 pages, titled as ‘Global Compostable Cup Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc and important players/vendors such as Eco Products Inc. (United States), Paper Cup Company (England), FrugalPac Limited (United Kingdom) etc…The report will help you gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2019 – 2025

#Summary:

Global Compostable Cup Market Overview:

The increasing focus of governments on green procurement policies will help to boost global Compostable Cup market in the forecasted period. Compostable Cup is made from paper and plastic which gives it an extra advantage of being molded and designed to make the product attractive and visually appealing. The compostable cup is intended to reduce the environmental and health impacts caused by the use of traditional disposable cups made from materials hard to recyclable. The compostable cup also helps the manufacturer in reducing the carbon footprint thereby reducing the cost of overall production.

Market Drivers

The Growing Government Support towards Recycling

Rise in Quick Service Restaurants in Developed and Developing Countries

Market Trend

Increasing Consumer Concern Over Health and Hygiene

Rapid Growth in Food Service Industry

Restraints

Pricing Competition Between Local Players and Key Players

Opportunities

The Shift in Consumer Preference Toward Eco-Friendly Plastic Products

Huge Potential in Emerging Market

Challenges

Performance Issues Related to Compostable Cup

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the key players profiled in the report are Eco Products Inc. (United States), Paper Cup Company (England), FrugalPac Limited (United Kingdom), Berry Plastics Corporation (United States), James Cropper Plc. (United Kingdom), Huhtamaki Oyj (Finland), Genpak LLC. (United States), Fabri-Kal (United States), Dart Container Corporation (United States) and Lollicup USA (United States). Additionally, following companies can also be profiled that are part of our coverage like AmerCareRoyal (United States), Biopac (India), BioPak (Australia) and Vegware (United Kingdom). Analyst at AdvanceMarketAnalytics see United States Manufacturers to retain maximum share of Global Compostable Cup market by 2024. Considering Market by Size, the sub-segment i.e. 200 milliliters will boost the Compostable Cup market. Considering Market by Material, the sub-segment i.e. PLA (Poly Lactic Acid) will boost the Compostable Cup market.

Market Highlights:

On 17th January 2019, Novolex brand Eco-Products has introduced new compostable cup lids that will enable consumers to drink without any spills.

On 14th May 2019, Stora Enso introduces Cupforma Natura Solo™, a renewable paperboard for paper cups. The innovative material is suitable for hot and cold drinking cups, as well as for ice cream packaging. It is produced without a traditional plastic coating layer and designed for full fibre recovery in a recycling process.

“”In 1992, the FTC created its Guides for the Use of Environmental Marketing Claims, known as the “”Green Guides,” to provide manufacturers and marketers with specific guidance on acceptable environmental benefit claims for their products. This guidance applies to advertise and marketing practices for a wide range of material types, including degradable plastics. In 2012, the Green Guides were revised to include additional examples and guidance for using such terms as “compostable” and “degradable,” as well as new sections on renewable energy claims and renewable materials claims.””

Available Customization:

Data related to EXIM [Export- Import], production & consumption by country or regional level break-up can be provided based on client request**

** Confirmation on availability of data would be provided prior to purchas

Research Methodology:

The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the Global Compostable Cup market.

In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies by players and a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players for survey in Compostable Cup market.

In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generated based on latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

Finally the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment by targeting key target audience that includes Compostable Cup Manufactures, Compostable Cup Distributors, Compostable Cup Suppliers, Government Regulatory Bodies, Government Research Organizations, Private Research Organizations and Others.

This helps us to gather the data related to players revenue, operating cycle and expense, profit along with product or service growth etc.

Almost 70-80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, SEC filings, OTC BB, USPTO, EPO, Annual reports, press releases etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Compostable Cup Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Compostable Cup Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025market. (Introduction, Scope of the Report)Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Compostable Cup Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Re

….Continued

