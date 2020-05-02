Digital Platforms Market to register a healthy CAGR for the forecast period, 2017 – 2025

Latest Report on the Digital Platforms Market

Persistence Market Research (PMR) recently published a market study that offers critical insights related to the growth prospects of the Digital Platforms Market during the forecast period 2017 – 2025. The report takes into account the historical and current market trends to evaluate the top factors that are likely to influence the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

As per the report, the Digital Platforms Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period primarily driven by a growing focus on product innovation, a surge in demand for the Digital Platforms in the developed regions, and potential opportunities in the developing regions.

The presented market study bifurcates the Digital Platforms Market on the basis of geography, applications, and end-use industries.

The competitive outlook section touches upon the business prospects of some of the most established market players in the Digital Platforms Market. The company profiles of each company are included in the report along with data including revenue growth, production capacity, domestic and regional presence, product portfolio, and more.

Competition Landscape

The Prominent players in Digital platforms market are IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, NetSuite Inc., Adobe systems incorporated, Accenture, Magento, Inc., Cloudcraze software LLC, SAP SE, and Apttus Corporation.

Digital Platforms Market: Regional Overview

On geographic basis, North America is anticipated to capture the largest market share in terms of revenue, owing to the increasing adoption of cloud based digital platform by various enterprises in the region. APAC is expected to exhibit high growth rates in terms of revenue in digital platform market due to rapid digitalization and rise in technologies and organization which offers better customer experience. Europe and Latin America also offers potential growth opportunities in digital platform market due to the increasing demand for digital platforms in various enterprises in order to improve customer engagement.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Digital Platforms Market Segments

Global Digital Platforms Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

Global Digital Platforms Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Supply & Demand Value Chain for Digital Platforms Market

Global Digital Platforms Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in Digital Platforms Market

Digital Platforms Market Solutions Technology

Value Chain of Digital Platforms Market

Global Digital Platforms Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Global Digital Platforms Market includes

North America Digital Platforms Market US Canada

Latin America Digital Platforms Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Digital Platforms Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Digital Platforms Market Poland Russia

Asia Pacific Digital Platforms Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan Digital Platforms Market

Middle East and Africa Digital Platforms Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

