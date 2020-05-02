How Newborn Screening Instruments Market will grow in the upcoming year? | PerkinElmer, Waters Corporation

Newborn screening is the preparation of testing all babies in their first days of life for certain disorders and conditions that can impede their normal development. The newborn screening testing is required in every state and is typically performed before the baby leaves the hospital. The conditions comprised in newborn screening can cause serious health complications starting in infancy or childhood. Early detection and treatment can help avert intellectual and physical infirmities and life-threatening illnesses. However, the lack of uniformity of newborn testing policies and procedures across the world is hampering market growth.

Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Newborn Screening Instruments Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Newborn Screening Instruments Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Newborn Screening Instruments.

This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are PerkinElmer (United States), Waters Corporation (United States), Natus Medical (United States), GE Healthcare (United States), AB Sciex (United States), Thermo Fisher Scientific (United States), Trivitron Healthcare (India), Agilent Technologies (United States), Bio-Rad Laboratories (United States) and Medtronic plc (Ireland).

Market Drivers

Regulations and Mandates Demand the Implementation of Newborn Testing Programs

Market Trend

Technological Innovations in Newborn Screening Instruments

Restraints

Lack of Professional Infrastructure

Opportunities

High Growth in Screening of Genetic Disorders

Challenges

Lack of Uniformity of Newborn Testing Policies and Procedures Worldwide

The Screening for Heritable Disorders Legislation was created to enhance, improve, and expand the ability of state and local public health agencies to provide screening, counseling, and health care services to newborns and children who have, or are at risk for, heritable disorders. This legislation established the Heritable Disorders Program and created the Advisory Committee on Heritable Disorders in Newborns and Children (ACHDNC). In 2008, The Newborn Screening Saves Lives Act (H.R. 3825, S. 1858) was enacted to amend the Heritable Disorders Program legislation. This added several programs and further defined the activities for ACHDNC.

The Global Newborn Screening Instruments is segmented by following Product Types: Pulse Oximeter, Mass Spectrometer, Hearing Screening Devices, Laparoscopes, Retinoscopes, Ultrasound Machines, Others

Major applications/end-users industry are: Dry Blood Spot Test, Critical Congenital Heart Disease (CCHD), Hearing Screen, Urine Test, Others

Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Centers

Top Players in the Market are: PerkinElmer (United States), Waters Corporation (United States), Natus Medical (United States), GE Healthcare (United States), AB Sciex (United States), Thermo Fisher Scientific (United States), Trivitron Healthcare (India), Agilent Technologies (United States), Bio-Rad Laboratories (United States) and Medtronic plc (Ireland)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze Newborn Screening Instruments status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Global Newborn Screening Instruments development in United States, Europe and Asia Pacific.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Newborn Screening Instruments Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Newborn Screening Instruments market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Newborn Screening Instruments Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Newborn Screening Instruments

Chapter 4: Presenting the Newborn Screening Instruments Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Newborn Screening Instruments market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Newborn Screening Instruments Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Newborn Screening Instruments Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

