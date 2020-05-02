Industrial Gloves Market To Increase at Steady Growth Rate

Our robust and tested research methodology underpins this thoroughly scrutinized report on the global industrial gloves market

Our exhaustive research methodology has helped us create another insightful and comprehensive report titled ‘Industrial Gloves Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012 – 2016 and Forecast 2017 – 2025’. For this report, in order to infer the market size, historical data, primary responses and public domain data has been thoroughly analyzed. Revenue of companies in the industrial gloves market has been benchmarked to ascertain the market size for the base year. Macroeconomic indicators such as GDP and industry growth have been considered to predict the market size over the forecast period. The historical growth trend of end-use industries, market participants’ performance, as well as the present macro-economic outlook has been taken into consideration for estimating the overall market trend forecast. This data is then validated using the triangulation method and is extensively scrutinized using advanced tools to garner quantitative and qualitative insights into the global industrial gloves market.

A detailed market taxonomy of the global industrial gloves market aids in the understanding of this vast market

The report breaks down the global industrial gloves market into various segments and sub-segments to help the report audience better understand this vast and dynamic market in a comprehensive manner.

Material Type Latex Gloves Nitrile Gloves HPPE Cotton Leather Aramid Polyamide Acrylic Composite Fibers

Coating Type PVC Nitrile Latex Polyurethane

Application Automotive & Transportation Pharmaceuticals Chemicals Food & Beverages Construction Mining & Metallurgy Oil & Gas Pulp & Paper Metal Fabrication Other Manufacturing

Sales Channel Direct Sales Distribution Sales

Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa

What is this report all about?

This report deciphers the vast market of industrial gloves globally and considers the various applications of industrial gloves. Industrial gloves are categorized under personal protective equipment (PPE), which also includes head, body, and legs protection. Industrial gloves are considered to be the most common type of safety equipment in all end-use industries and is required for basic pick and drop applications. The industrial gloves market is one of the few industries where the ASEAN region boasts market leadership. ASEAN is the world's prominent exporter and producer of industrial gloves, supplying about 60%-65% of the global demand for industrial gloves. Despite heavy competition from neighbouring countries, Europe and in recent times China and ASEAN countries are expected to remain the dominant force owing to their farsighted and dynamic global industrial glove makers.

What is included in this report?

This report is divided into four distinct parts. In the introduction section, the pertinent market numbers of the global industrial gloves market are given along with the CAGR for the forecast period of 2017-2025. The introduction also contains an executive summary of this detailed report through which the report audiences can have a cursory glance into this vast market. The introduction gives a detailed definition of industrial gloves and their various applications in different types of industries. In addition, the macroeconomic factors influencing the global industrial gloves market are also discussed in brief in the introduction. Also, the opportunity analysis of the global industrial gloves market is given here. Thereafter, the global industrial gloves market volume projections are highlighted followed by the supply and demand scenario in the market. This section also includes a pricing analysis and market value chain analysis of industrial gloves. At the end of the introduction section, the relevance and impact of the forecast factors is discussed.

The next section focuses on the regional industrial gloves market analysis and forecast and presents important metrics such as the BPS analysis, year-on-year growth rates, absolute dollar opportunity and market attractiveness analysis of the global industrial gloves market. An important sub-section discusses the regional market dynamics of the global industrial gloves market. This market dynamics sub-section lists the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends applicable in various regions of the global industrial gloves market and presents in detail the factors encouraging the growth of this market as well as the factors hampering the growth of this market. The various trends of the global industrial gloves market, both long term and short term, are also discussed in this part of the report.

The last part of the report contains the competitive landscape of the global industrial gloves market. This part comprises information on the various leading companies operating in the global industrial gloves market. This competition landscape gives a dashboard view of the key companies operating in the global industrial gloves market along with their important information and broad strategy adopted to stay as leaders in the global industrial gloves market. Each of the leading companies is also profiled individually and important information about the company such as company details, company description, product portfolio along with key developments concerning the company and strategic analysis is presented.

