Plant-Based Protein Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends in the Market | CAGR 12.7%

Plant protein is simply a meaningful food source of protein which is from plants. Plant proteins are experiencing their time in the limelight, with manufacturers launching plant-based completely protein products in retail and foodservice chains launching plant-protein menu innovations. Of late, growth in the demand for additional nutritional supplements is increasing consistently as customers seek sources to enable the body to gain proper nourishment. This, in turn, an increase in spending on these products significantly drives the growth of the global plant-based proteins market globally. According to AMA, the Global Plant-Based Protein market is expected to see growth rate of 12.7% and may see market size of USD36.68 Million by 2024.

Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Plant-Based Protein Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Plant-Based Protein Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Plant-Based Protein.

This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Cargill (United States), Archer Daniels Midland Company (United States), DowDuPont (United States), Glanbia Plc (Ireland), Kerry Group (Ireland), Tate & Lyle PLC (United Kingdom), Ingredion Incorporated (United States), Burcon NutraScience Corporation (Canada), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Sotexpro S.A. (France), Axiom Foods (United States), The Scoular Company (United States), Victoria Group (Serbia), Halcyon Proteins Pty. Ltd. (Australia) and Roquette Frères (France)..

Market Drivers

Growing Popularity of Plant-Based Products in Developed Nations

Market Trend

Social Media Trends to Sway More Consumers Toward Plant-Based Proteins

Restraints

Allergies Associated With Plant-Based Protein Sources Includes Soy and Wheat

Opportunities

Constant Rise in Demand for Food With Organic Ingredients

Challenges

Increase in Production of and Adulteration With Genetically Modified (GM) Soybean

Overview of the Report of Plant-Based Protein

The report also covers segments and Market Data Break down, including: Types, Applications, Additional Segments and major players. If you are involved in the Global Plant-Based Protein industry or aim to be, then this study will provide you inclusive point of view. This study analyzes the market share, growth rate, market drivers, future trends, restraints, opportunities and challenges.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

Major applications/end-users industry are: Beverages, Nutrition Supplements, Food Industry, Sports Nutrition, Others

Source Type: Soy, Wheat, Pea, Others (Quinoa, Beans, Oats, Nuts and Seeds)

Sales Channel: Hypermarket/Supermarket, Convenience Store, Online Stores, Others

Form Type: Isolates Protein, Concentrates Protein, Protein Flour

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze Plant-Based Protein status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Global Plant-Based Protein development in United States, Europe and Asia Pacific.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Plant-Based Protein Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Plant-Based Protein market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Plant-Based Protein Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Plant-Based Protein

Chapter 4: Presenting the Plant-Based Protein Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Plant-Based Protein market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Plant-Based Protein Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Plant-Based Protein Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

