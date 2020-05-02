Recycled Concrete See New Growth Cycle, Research Reveals Emerging Market Players Outlook

A new research document is added in HTF MI database of 150 pages, titled as ‘Global Recycled Concrete Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc and important players/vendors such as Metso Corporation (Finland), ReAgg, LLC. (United States), Atlas Concrete (New Zealand), Pioneer Materials (United States) and more.The report will help you gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2019 – 2025

Global Recycled Concrete Market Overview:

Recycled concrete is a recently popular material for contractors in developing countries. Manufacturing recycled concrete aggregates is economical and straightforward. While recycled concrete can be transported virtually anywhere, reusing the concrete at its original site has several benefits that can save on costs and Environmental benefits of in-place recycling include reduced truck traffic, reduced fuel consumption and improved air quality by limiting exhaust fumes. These applications are projected the growth of the recycled concrete market in the forecast period.

Increasing Construction Industry in Developed and Developing Economies

Reusing of Recycled Concrete is Reduce Construction Costs and Some Benefits to the Environment

Increasing Rapid Industrialization in Emerging Countries

Increasing Demand from the Commercial Sector

Some of the key players profiled in the report are Metso Corporation (Finland), ReAgg, LLC. (United States), Atlas Concrete (New Zealand), Pioneer Materials (United States), NOVA RECON (United States), HeidelbergCement (Germany), Cherry Companies (United States), Lehigh Hanson (United States), John R. Jurgensen Company (United States) and Conreco Inc. (United States). The Vendors having a strong hold in the market are Metso Corporation, ReAgg, LLC., Atlas Concrete, and Pioneer Materials. Additionally, following companies can also be profiled that are part of our coverage like Southern Crushed Concrete (United States). Analyst at Advance Market Analytics see United States Vendors to retain maximum share of Global Recycled Concrete market by 2024.

On 31 January, 2018, HeidelbergCement has announced that its Australian subsidiary Hanson Holdings Australia Pty Limited (Hanson Australia) had acquired Alex Fraser Group, a leading provider of recycled construction materials and asphalt in Australia, from Swire Investments (Australia) Ltd.

Data related to EXIM [Export- Import], production & consumption by country or regional level break-up can be provided based on client request**

** Confirmation on availability of data would be provided prior to purchase

Research Methodology:

The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the Global Recycled Concrete market.

In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies by players and a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players for survey in Recycled Concrete market.

In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generated based on latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

Finally the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment by targeting key target audience that includes Recycled Concrete Manufacturers, Construction Industries, Potential Technology Investors, Regulatory & Government Bodies, Downstream Vendors, End Users and Other.

This helps us to gather the data related to players revenue, operating cycle and expense, profit along with product or service growth etc.

Almost 70-80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, SEC filings, OTC BB, USPTO, EPO, Annual reports, press releases etc.

It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization accordingly.

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire