Silicon Photonics Market, by Segmentation: Based on Product, Application and Region 2015 – 2025

A detailed study on the Silicon Photonics Market published by Future Market Insights (FMI) offers an in-depth understanding of the various elements that are expected to influence the growth of the Silicon Photonics market in the upcoming years.

As per the findings of the study, the Silicon Photonics Market is slated to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% and attain a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2019. The current and future prospects of the Silicon Photonics Market across various regional markets are discussed in the report.

The Silicon Photonics Market is split into various segments to offer a thorough understanding of the various aspects of the Silicon Photonics Market at the granular level. The Y-o-Y growth in terms of value, share, and size of each segment and sub-segment is accurately mapped in the report and presented in the form of tables, graphs, and figures.

Critical Insights Related to the Silicon Photonics Market Included in the Report

SWOT analysis of some of the leading companies in the Silicon Photonics Market

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the Silicon Photonics Market

Current trends influencing the dynamics of the Silicon Photonics Market across various geographies

Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships

Revenue growth of the Silicon Photonics Market over the forecast period 2015 – 2025

The report eliminates the following doubts related to the Silicon Photonics Market:

What is the projected value of the Silicon Photonics Market in 2019?

What are the factors that are likely to impede the growth of the Silicon Photonics Market in the upcoming years?

Why are market players leaning towards mergers, collaborations, and strategic partnerships?

Which regional market is expected to offer a range of lucrative opportunities for market players?

How are companies minimizing their footprint on the environment?

Key players such as Cisco are observed as making heavy investments in silicon photonics market for attaining large market share and elevating its global position in silicon photonics market at the market’s nascent stage.

HPC (High Performance Computer) and Data Centers to Lead in Silicon Photonics Market

HPC (High Performance Computer) and data centers application segment is likely to take the lead in silicon photonics market. Data centers are witnessing exponential rise in data traffic owing to increasing cloud computing. With technological innovations in high performance computer, integration and adoption rate of optics with usage of silicon photonics is expected to increase at a rapid pace.

Asia-Pacific Silicon Photonics Market to Grow at Robust CAGR

Existing and emerging players in silicon photonics market are planning to eye on Asia-Pacific for business expansion. China is anticipated to drive the overall revenue growth of Asia-pacific silicon photonics market as prominent players have their manufacturing facilities concentrated in the country. Rapidly increasing internet facilities and usage of smartphones in China stimulates the demand for silicon photonics transceivers, which in turn benefits the telecommunications application. Additionally, surging conferences and expos promoting emerging technologies is likely to further drive the growth of China silicon photonics market.

In silicon photonics technology, silicon is used as a platform for the photonic circuits to create optical communication system which is highly integrated. The modern trend of miniaturization of electronic devices with increasing requirement for speed and efficiency as well as keeping the cost economical, has led to the increase in demand for the global silicon photonics market. This has led to the silicon photonics market becoming an interesting avenue globally as it has the advantage of requiring low power consumption, having higher density of interconnects, higher integration and reliability. The global silicon photonics market is anticipated to grow with two digit compound annual growth rate.

Silicon Photonics Market: Drivers & Restraints

The largest market for global silicon photonics market is data communication, as the protocol is providing services which is surpassing optical and copper technologies. The government providing financial support and the growing demand for the transference of data is driving the growth of global silicon photonics market. Demand for global silicon photonics market is also driven by covering distance or data rates which have not been provided by vertical cavity surface-emitting lasers (VCSELs), providing faster data rates while maintaining low cost. Various constraints for the global silicon photonics market are high cost as the companies have to develop the Computer-aided engineering/Computer-aided design (CAE/CAD) on their own and competition with VCSEL which is available at a low cost.

Silicon Photonics Market: Segmentation

On the basis of application, global silicon photonics market can be segmented into:

Telecommunications

Datacom

High Performance Computer (HPC) and data centers

Medical

Sensing and instruments

Defense/aerospace industries

Research and development

Others (consumers-connecting PCs with HDTVs and desktop PC devices, commercial video, etc.)

On the basis of products, global silicon photonics market can be segmented into:

Silicon optical modulators

Wavelength division multiplexer filters

Silicon photo-detectors

Silicon photonic waveguides

Others (silicon led, silicon optical interconnects, etc.)

Silicon Photonics Market: Region-wise Outlook



In terms of region, North America has the highest market for silicon optical modulators and wavelength division multiplexer filters. North America is becoming an attractive destination for the companies to launch the silicon photonics market due to government support and increase in demand for the data transfer but Asia-Pacific has the highest CAGR for global silicon photonics market due to rising population, increase in urbanization and growing demand for data transfer.

Silicon Photonics Market: Key Players

Some of the identified key players in the global silicon photonics market are Infinera, NeoPhotonics, Avago technologies, Luxtera, Mellanox technologies, OneChip Photonics, Cisco, Skorpios technologies, Photline technologies, etc.

