Transportation Management Solution Market Size, Share – Global Industry Report, 2017 – 2027

The global Transportation Management Solution Market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2017 – 2027. The business intelligence study of the Transportation Management Solution Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units).

In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Transportation Management Solution Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.

Each market player encompassed in the Transportation Management Solution Market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Transportation Management Solution Market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

What insights readers can gather from the Transportation Management Solution Market report?

Learn the behavior pattern of every Transportation Management Solution Market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently

Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Transportation Management Solution landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast

Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis)

Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization

The Transportation Management Solution Market report answers the following queries:

Which players hold the significant Transportation Management Solution Market share and why?

What strategies are the Transportation Management Solution Market players forming to gain a competitive edge?

Why region is expected to lead the global Transportation Management Solution Market?

What factors are negatively affecting the Transportation Management Solution Market growth?

What will be the value of the global Transportation Management Solution Market by the end of 2029?

Key Players

Some of the key players of Transportation management solution market are: Descartes System Group, JDA Software Group, Manhattan Associates, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, 3GTMS Inc., Cargo Smart Ltd., Lean Logistics Inc., Precision Software Inc., and One Network Enterprise

Transportation Management Solution Market: Regional Overview

Presently, North America is holding the largest market share of transportation management system as growing demand and preference for S-a-a-S based solution. Additionally, increase in usage of RFID technology in supply chain sustain the growth of transportation management solution in positive manner.

The market of Transportation management solution is witnessing slow growth rate in European and Asia pacific region owing to slow deployment of transportation management system solutions.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Transportation Management Solution Segments

Transportation Management Solution Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2014 – 2016

Transportation Management Solution Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Value Chain

Transportation Management Solution Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Transportation Management Solution Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Transportation Management Solution, market includes development in the following regions:

North America US Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Europe U.K. France Germany Poland Russia

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

