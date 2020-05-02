Upsurge in demand for high-end applications to bolster Frozen and Freeze Dried Pet Foods market through forecast period 2017 – 2025

Global “Frozen and Freeze Dried Pet Foods ” market research report from TMR’s perspective

As per the study, the global "Frozen and Freeze Dried Pet Foods " market is estimated to reach a value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn in 2019 and projected to grow at a CAGR of XX% over the forecast period, 2019-2029.

The TMR team consists of highly experienced research analysts who have curated the market by carrying out extensive primary and secondary research. Further, to ensure that the users have a seamless experience while viewing the report, an overview of the “Frozen and Freeze Dried Pet Foods ” is provided in the report.

Market Segmentation: Frozen and Freeze Dried Pet Foods

The Frozen and freeze dried pet foods market is segmented on the basis of animal type as dog, cat, duck, bird and other animal pet foods. As a result of increasing trend of nuclear families and increasing demand for small pets are factors fueling growth of the global market frozen and freeze dried pet foods global market. There is a broad global trend towards small pets, not only cats and small dogs, but also small mammals in some markets. Thus, cat and dog frozen and freeze dried pet foods market segments are expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period.

The Frozen and freeze dried pet foods market is further segmented on the basis of distribution channel as supermarket/ hypermarket, retail stores, online stores, specialized pet shops etc. As a result of increasing trend of pet humanization is a factor fueling demand for frozen and freeze dried pet foods in supermarket/ hypermarket. To cater to increasing demand for frozen and freeze dried pet foods retail shops and online stores are also gaining interest and driving the market for frozen and freeze dried pet foods. Specialized pet shops are gaining popularity and preference by high profile consumers due to availability of various branded, natural frozen and freeze dried pet foods products and varieties for all pet animals.

Global Frozen and Freeze Dried Pet Foods Market: Regional Outlook

Depending on geographic regions global Frozen and freeze dried pet foods market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. North America is the largest market for frozen and freeze dried pet foods and grabs higher market share in global market. Increasing trend of ownership of pet in Europe is growing demand for frozen and freeze dried pet foods. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at highest CAGR over the forecast period. Frozen and freeze dried pet foods market is gaining interest in global market due to its health benefits associated in animals.

Global Frozen and Freeze Dried Pet Foods Market: Drivers and Trends

Frozen and freeze dried pet foods demand is increasing due to changing life style in different countries. Perception of consumers towards health of pet is increasing, resulting in growing demand for Frozen and freeze dried pet foods market. Increasing trend of nuclear family is one of the factor responsible for growth of frozen and freeze dried pet foods market. Increasing awareness of pet health is one of the key driver for rise in market demand for frozen and freeze dried pet foods. Adoption and humanization of pet is increasing globally in turn increasing demand for frozen and freeze dried pet foods. Advertisements and pet health awareness drives are increasing and endorsements done by celebrities is another factor fueling the growth of global frozen and freeze dried pet foods market. Frozen and freeze dried foods can be stored for longer span of time, without loss of essential nutrients thus higher market demand than that of other pet food options.

Global Frozen and Freeze Dried Pet Foods: Key Players

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global frozen and freeze dried pet foods market include Primal Pet Foods, Steve's Real Food, Stella & Chewy’s, LLC, Grandma Lucy’s LLC, Champion Petfoods LP, Bravo LLC, Vital Essentials etc.

