Electronic Design Automation Market Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2027

The global electronic design automation market accounted to US$10.31 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$28.27 Bn by 2027.

Electronic design automation software comprises of multiple tools and applications. Integrating these tools according to the customers’ demand sometimes becomes a complicated job. The complex requirements of the end-users regarding highly stable and accurate product positioning is addressed with the help of EDA. Rising complexities and cost challenges faced by the industries for implementation of expensive complex designs is key influencer driving the demand of EDA.

APAC is expected to be the dominant region in the electronic design automation market. The major reason for this is the huge electronics and semiconductor hub in China coupled with the large population density of the region. Also China accounts for the largest shipments for semiconductors across the world, the new market initiatives and strategic partnerships are expected to continue during the forecast period, contributing to high growth of electronic design automation market in the region.

Companies Mentioned:

Agnisys

Aldec

Autodesk

Cadence Design Systems

Labcenter Electronics Ltd.

Keysight Technologies

Mentor Graphics

Silvaco

Synopsys

Zuken

Electronic Design Automation Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and forecast is a specialized and in-depth study of the Electronic Design Automation industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report provides an overview of global Electronic Design Automation Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and regions. The global Electronic Design Automation Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the key players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The Electronic Design Automation Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Electronic Design Automation Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Electronic Design Automation Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America and Central America (SCAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

