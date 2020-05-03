Why Solid State Battery Market May See Robust Growth Rate in Years to Come?

Solid State Battery is an emerging option for next-generation batteries with low cost, high performance, and high safety. The advancement of solid state batteries helps in overwhelming the main issues of batteries containing liquid electrolytes for example spillage as well as corrosion at the electrodes. These batteries substitute the liquid or polymer electrolyte found in current lithium-ion batteries with a solid. These batteries are widely used in pacemakers, RFID, and wearable devices. The increasing use of solid state batteries in electric vehicles is expected to open new market expansion opportunities in upcoming years.

This intelligence report provides a comprehensive analysis of the “Global Solid State Battery Market. This includes Investigation of past progress, ongoing market scenarios, and future prospects. Data True to market on the products, strategies and market share of leading companies of this particular market are mentioned. It’s a 360-degree overview of the global market’s competitive landscape. The report further predicts the size and valuation of the global market during the forecast period.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Cymbet Corporation (United States), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan), Sakti3 Inc. (United States), BrightVolt, Inc. (United States), Excellatron Solid State, LLC (United States), Infinite Power Solution, Inc. (United States), Planar Energy Devices, Inc. (United States), Solid Power, Inc. (United States), GMB Co. Ltd. (China) and Front Edge Type, Inc. (United States).

According to AMA, the Global Solid State Battery market is expected to see growth rate of 44.68% and may see market size of USD2381.9 Million by 2024.

In September 2019, Battery technology firm Ilika Plc opened a new facility in Hampshire to develop and produce its solid-state batteries. The company focus on developing large-format solid-state batteries for the electric vehicle., , In June 2019, Cymbet Corporation launched the next generation of Power Management with RTC (PMRTC) products to broaden its product portfolio and leverage the unique attributes of the EnerChip solid-state rechargeable micro-battery. This new product integrates an ultra-low-power Real Time Clock (RTC) with power management and power switching optimized for the innovative applications such as “battery-less” sensors, wearable sensors, standard industrial and consumer applications for RTC devices., and In April 2019, Ford Motor Company teamed up with Solid Power to develop All Solid-State Batteries (ASSB) for next-generation electric vehicles. The announced partnership will focus on further developing ASSBs toward automotive requirements.

Growth of Electric Vehicles Market, Advancement in Wearable Devices and Increasing Investment in Solid State Battery by Key Players

Market Trend

Increasing Trend of Miniaturization of Electronic Devices

Market Drivers

The Benefit of Prolonged Shelf Life

Restraints

Complexities in the Manufacturing Process

Challenges

Manufacturing Cost-Effective Solid State Battery

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

The titled segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Thin-Film Batteries, Portable Batteries, Other Batteries), Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Others), Battery Capacity (Less Than 20 mAh, Between 20 mAh and 500 mAh, Above 500 mAh)

Cymbet Corporation (United States), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan), Sakti3 Inc. (United States), BrightVolt, Inc. (United States), Excellatron Solid State, LLC (United States), Infinite Power Solution, Inc. (United States), Planar Energy Devices, Inc. (United States), Solid Power, Inc. (United States), GMB Co. Ltd. (China) and Front Edge Type, Inc. (United States)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Objectives of the Study

To Define, Describe, and Segment The Global Solid State Battery Market On The Basis Of Type, Function, Application, And Region.

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

To estimate the size of the Global Solid State Battery Market in terms of value.

To study the individual growth trends of the providers of Global Solid State Battery Market, their future expansions, and analyze their contributions to the market

To strategically analyze micro-markets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contribution to the total market, covered by Global Solid State Battery Market and various regions.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches, in Global Solid State Battery

To strategically profile key market players and comprehensively analyze their market position and core competencies

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Solid State Battery Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Solid State Battery market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Solid State Battery Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Solid State Battery

Chapter 4: Presenting the Solid State Battery Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Solid State Battery market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8& 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Key questions answered

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Solid State Battery market?

What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Solid State Battery market?

What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Solid State Battery market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

