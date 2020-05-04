Acrylic Sheets Market 2019 by | Donchamp, Jumei, Jiushixing, Guang Shun Plastic, Shen Chuen Acrylic, Raychung Acrylic, Asia Poly, Elastin

“Poly(methyl methacrylate) (PMMA), also known as acrylic or acrylic glass as well as by the trade names Plexiglas, Acrylite, Lucite, and Perspex among several others (see below), is a transparent thermoplastic often used in sheet form as a lightweight or shatter-resistant alternative to glass.”

Acrylic Sheets Market research report peaks the detailed analysis of industry share, growth factors, development trends, size, majors manufacturers and 2024 forecast. The report also analyses innovative business strategies, value added factors and business opportunities.

The Major players reported in the market include:

• Evonik

• Mitsubishi Rayon

• Altuglas (Arkema)

• Polycasa

• Plaskolite

• Taixing Donchamp

• Unigel Group

• Donchamp

• Jumei

• Jiushixing

• Guang Shun Plastic

• Shen Chuen Acrylic

• Raychung Acrylic

• Asia Poly

• Elastin

• GARY Acrylic Xishun

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

• Extruded Acrylic Sheet

• Cast Acrylic Sheet

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

• Automotive and Transport

• Building and Construction

• Light and Signage

• Others

Table of Contents:

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Acrylic Sheets Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Acrylic Sheets

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

1.2.2 Downstream

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Acrylic Sheets Market by Type

3.1 Segment Overview

3.1.1 Extruded Acrylic Sheet

3.1.2 Cast Acrylic Sheet

3.2 Market Size

3.3 Market Forecast

4 Major Companies List

4.1 Evonik (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2 Mitsubishi Rayon (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3 Altuglas (Arkema) (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4 Polycasa (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5 Plaskolite (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6 Taixing Donchamp (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7 Unigel Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8 Donchamp (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9 Jumei (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10 Jiushixing (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.11 Guang Shun Plastic (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.12 Shen Chuen Acrylic (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.13 Raychung Acrylic (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.14 Asia Poly (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.15 Elastin (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.16 GARY Acrylic Xishun (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

5.2 Regional Market by Company

6 Market Demand

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in Automotive and Transport

6.1.2 Demand in Building and Construction

6.1.3 Demand in Light and Signage

6.1.4 Demand in Others

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

6.3 Demand Forecast

7 Region Operation

7.1 Regional Output

7.2 Regional Market

7.3 by Region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 Overview

7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Overview

7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 Overview

7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

7.3.4 South America

7.3.4.1 Overview

7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1 Overview

7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

7.4 Regional Forecast

8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Value Chain

8.3 Marketing Channel

9 Research Conclusion

TOC continued…!

